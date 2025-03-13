Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Finally Agree To Multi-Million Divorce Settlement

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert reached a legally binding agreement in their divorce last year following eight years of marriage.

Teyana Taylor may be sparking up new dating rumors in her life these days, but it's far from the biggest romantic update for her this week. According to The Express Tribune, she finally reached a settlement in her divorce from Iman Shumpert, which she filed for in 2023 amid cheating rumors against him that she dismissed. Instead, it seems like they broke up due to issues in their relationship and how they handled their differing careers, lifestyles, and more. Nevertheless, it seems like the former couple finally agreed to all of their terms and can move forward with their legally binding separation agreement.

For those unaware, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert agreed last year, specifically around June, to divide their assets and assess property ownership. Other divorce settlement details for Taylor include a one-time, seven-figure payment from Shumpert, four luxury homes with a total $10 million value, various luxury cars, a tour bus, and ownership of her businesses. The basketball player will keep various properties, investments, and other assets. Additionally, he will pay $8K a month in child support and cover their private education.

Teyana Taylor & Leonardo DiCaprio

Furthermore, this was already part of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce agreement, so it seems like this most recent update is just a confirmation that they will now go ahead with all these terms in court. Perhaps they still needed to iron out some specific details and provide full approval of all the terms and conditions before they found themselves legally responsible to comply. Nevertheless, despite the disagreements that the divorce filing points to, both individuals kept things respectful online. Hopefully things stay that way, as we all know how contentious and nasty some celebrity breakups can otherwise become on the Internet.

Meanwhile, this follows some Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors that, thanks to Aaron Pierre, are now pretty moot. That just goes to show how much people wanted to see what the former couple would do after their divorce, as this followed the R&B singer around for quite some time. It seems like she moved on or didn't even engage at all in the first place, so fans can throw that in the trash.

