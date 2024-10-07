Iman Shumpert Firmly Addresses Amber Rose Affair Rumors

BYGabriel Bras Nevares198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Miami Beach - September 18, 2024
MIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 18: Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert are seen on the beach on September 18, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)
Are they really a thing?

When folks spotted Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose together out in Miami Beach last month, they immediately assumed that they were a new item. Moreover, this follows the former's divorce from Teyana Taylor, which seemed like a relatively amicable split all things considered, albeit not without its messy parts. Furthermore, Shumpert recently spoke to TMZ and cleared up these rumors. "We went to ‘College Hill’ [Celebrity Edition] together. Any other time, y’all would’ve just let us eat, but I get it. Nah, that’s my peoples," he said, indicating that there's nothing "romantic" going on between him and Rose. Problem solved?

Well, not quite. Iman Shumpert didn't directly address the allegations from Teyana Taylor's friend Dasia Nicole that this supposed Amber Rose fling isn't just real, but rather an affair that began before Shumpert and Taylor's divorce. "This is so funny to me," Nicole wrote in the comments section under an Instagram post from The Shade Room covering the basketball player and Rose's outing. "Because when we were on that boat on New Years Eve you & your friends villainized me for peeping the sneaky s**t that was going on while Teyana & her kids was on that same boat… and I was right! This proves my point, then you want to be crying a river on that girl phone the next day.

Read More: Iman Shumpert Commented On Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala Look

Iman Shumpert Denies Amber Rose Rumors

"My friend [Teyana Taylor] has been nothing but graceful this whole time but you played a f***ing game," Nicole continued her allegations against Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose. "Teyana I’m sorry that I got this deep but I’m tired of taking the high road. You’ve done everything in your power to save this man and his image. @amberrose I wish you would deny it for these blogs because I recorded the whole conversation! & y’all making excuses about him being single but he was good & married when this s**t started. Corny asf!"

Meanwhile, Amber Rose is still on her Donald Trump-supporting media tour, which is getting her more than enough heat these days. We wonder whether she will ever address the allegations that Iman Shumpert cheated on Teyana Taylor with her, or the simpler claims that she's dating Shumpert.

Read More: Amber Rose Dismisses Fans Who Turned Their Back On Drake's Music

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...