Iman Shumpert Firmly Addresses Amber Rose Affair Rumors

Are they really a thing?

When folks spotted Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose together out in Miami Beach last month, they immediately assumed that they were a new item. Moreover, this follows the former's divorce from Teyana Taylor, which seemed like a relatively amicable split all things considered, albeit not without its messy parts. Furthermore, Shumpert recently spoke to TMZ and cleared up these rumors. "We went to ‘College Hill’ [Celebrity Edition] together. Any other time, y’all would’ve just let us eat, but I get it. Nah, that’s my peoples," he said, indicating that there's nothing "romantic" going on between him and Rose. Problem solved?

Well, not quite. Iman Shumpert didn't directly address the allegations from Teyana Taylor's friend Dasia Nicole that this supposed Amber Rose fling isn't just real, but rather an affair that began before Shumpert and Taylor's divorce. "This is so funny to me," Nicole wrote in the comments section under an Instagram post from The Shade Room covering the basketball player and Rose's outing. "Because when we were on that boat on New Years Eve you & your friends villainized me for peeping the sneaky s**t that was going on while Teyana & her kids was on that same boat… and I was right! This proves my point, then you want to be crying a river on that girl phone the next day.

Iman Shumpert Denies Amber Rose Rumors

"My friend [Teyana Taylor] has been nothing but graceful this whole time but you played a f***ing game," Nicole continued her allegations against Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose. "Teyana I’m sorry that I got this deep but I’m tired of taking the high road. You’ve done everything in your power to save this man and his image. @amberrose I wish you would deny it for these blogs because I recorded the whole conversation! & y’all making excuses about him being single but he was good & married when this s**t started. Corny asf!"