Amber Rose Dismisses Fans Who Turned Their Back On Drake's Music

Elias Andrews
2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Amber Rose speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The model is sick of all the hate.

Amber Rose has spent most of 2024 as a defender. She turned lots of heads when she declared that she supported Donald Trump. She even spoke on Trump's behalf during the Republican National Convention. Now, it seems the model is turning her attention towards Drake. Amber Rose hopped on social media on August 8 to show that she was playing the rapper's classic single "Controlla." She also took the time out to denigrate fans who claim to have jumped off the Drake wagon after a decade and a half. As far as she is concerned, the stance is disingenuous.

Amber Rose made it clear that she still rocks with the Toronto rapper, and anybody who claims not to is kidding themselves. "So we're all gonna act like Drake's music isn't the soundtrack of our lives... ok," she wrote on Instagram. Rose and Drake have had a complicated relationship over the years. The former was sampled by Drake on the Views song "Faithful," and the two were seen spending time together in Miami in 2016. Page Six reported that the two celebs were spotted dining "in the wine room at Prime 112."

Drake Has Shouted Out Amber Rose On Record

Drake would also reference Amber Rose on the 2018 song "Sandra's Rose." The rapper even shouted out Rose's "Slut Walk" charity. "My mother had a flower shop, but I was Sandra's rose," he spit. "Two girls that I rope like Indiana Jones. I make them h*es walk together like I'm Amber Rose." It hasn't been all love from Rose, however. In 2015, the model used Drake as an example of double standards in the music scene. She criticized outlets for being openly critical of her links to men, while the rapper was said to a bachelor. While Amber Rose gets labeled a "slut," she lamented that Drake's escapades are considered part of his "love life."

Amber Rose and Drake are also linked through Kanye West. Both celebrities were once close with the Chicago rapper, only to have highly publicized falling outs. Rose talked about her time dating West on the Forbidden Fruits podcast. She admitted that it was overwhelming to be with such a polarizing celebrity. "I was the first," she noted. "I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around." Drake viewed Kanye West as a mentor during the first leg of the 2010s, only to beef with the rapper for the next decade. West was one of the many rappers who dissed Drake earlier this year. At least he has Amber Rose is his corner.

