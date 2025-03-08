Amber Rose Shares Why She Believes Kanye West Has Bianca Censori Constantly Naked In Public

2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Kanye West has always stirred up the theory that he dresses his partners, and Amber Rose apparently has proof to back that up.

Model and television personality Amber Rose left it all out there in her recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. The quote that perfectly sums up her talk with the former NFL superstar came during her revelation about Joseline Hernandez. "I'm gonna say this on your show, and I'm gonna give the truth to the world and to the internet, okay?" She was dishing everything out about her irreparable relationship with her, but also about her ex-boyfriend, Kanye West. He came up during her and Sharpe's sit-down a handful of times, including why she believes he is so erratic.

But another topic that arose was her theory as to why Ye parades around everyone he's been with. Amber Rose began by alleging that Kanye "for sure" monitors his partners' fashion choices. Especially when it came to Kim Kardashian, herself, and now-wife, Bianca Censori. The reason? He allegedly loves other men fawning over his woman. "He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman," she said.

When Did Amber Rose & Kanye West Date?

"He wants all his friends to want his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable. She’s the baddest b**** in the room." While sharing that is one thing, having the supposed facts to back up that claim is another. According to Amber Rose, she has proof, detailing a distressing moment when she was with West. "I cried. I remember crying and arguing with him. I was in Italy or Paris or something, and I remember being like, ‘I don’t want to wear this.'" However, Ye was allegedly not going to let her dictate what she felt was better for her.

"'You don’t understand this fashion—I’m a genius," Rose alleges he said to her. So, she wound up wearing the risque outfit and she recalls how everyone (especially men) was drooling over the look. "The guys loved it. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I really just don’t.'" Folks who caught wind of this clip of the interview have been dragging Rose, especially due to her past pro-Feminist ways and Slut Walks. But if this is true, you cannot discredit her accounts. Overall, it sounds like a harrowing one and then some. Thankfully for Amber, she has been far removed from Ye and his ways. They dated from 2008 to 2010 and following their split it's been anything but cordial between them. However, as Rose stated in the interview, she feels bad for him at times whenever he crashes out.

