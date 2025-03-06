Amber Rose Blames Kanye West’s Erratic Behavior On “Enablers” Around Him

It's been a hectic few months for Kanye West, and according to Amber Rose, there may be a simple explanation for this. In February, the Chicago rapper attended the Grammys alongside his wife Bianca Censori, who made a major statement with her look. When she got onto the red carpet, she removed a long fur coat to reveal a totally sheer dress, leaving onlookers in awe. For obvious reasons, the stunt immediately went viral, and sparked a major debate about whether it was objectifying or empowering.
Shortly after, Ye returned to X with a series of wildly offensive and bizarre tweets. He praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and much more. This earned him a great deal of backlash, and his account was eventually deactivated. It didn't take long for it to be reinstated, however, and he quickly picked up where he left off. Several of his peers have weighed in on the debacle since, including one of his exes.
Amber Rose & Kanye West
Ye dated Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010 before she decided to end the relationship. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, she suggested that his bad behavior may be a reflection of the people he's surrounding himself with these days. She claims he never acted this erratically when they were together.
"I've experienced the good side of him," she began. "But when he surrounds himself with people that just feed the dark side of him, he's not living at his full potential. So I feel bad when I see things that he does sometimes and I'm like you don't have somebody around you that's maternal in a way that [...] They're gonna sit you down and love on you and get you to do the right things. You know? [...] I think he has enablers around him that don't actually care about him." The personality went on to discuss the death of Ye's mother, revealing that while she never got to meet her, she did help him through the grieving process.
