Amber Rose Accuses Joseline Hernandez Of Trying To Sleep With Her Before Viral "College Hill" Fight

Back in 2023, things between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez took a turn for the worse while they were filming an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At the time, the two women got into a physical altercation, and news of it quickly went viral. The fight was prompted by some remarks Hernandez made about Amber's race, which she made clear she didn't appreciate.

“Joseline, stop identifying me,” she said at the time. “I identify myself and let you know who that is.” In response, Hernandez accused Amber of wanting to be a "white girl," prompting her to start swinging. Amber reflected on the debacle during her recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, making it clear that she has no plans to reconcile with the reality TV personality. She also revealed some shocking details about what their relationship was like before the fight. According to her, Hernandez wanted to be more than friends, but she simply wasn't interested.

Why Did Amber Rose Fight Joseline Hernandez?

"I never said this Shannon," she began. "I'm gonna say this on your show, and I'm gonna give the truth to the world and to the internet, okay? Joseline Hernandez was trying to have sex with me the whole time I was on College Hill. She was in my ear. She was saying 'Just give me a chance one time, but if you're cool with it we can do it in front of my husband, but if not it can just be me and you.' At first I was nice and I said 'I'm flattered, it's just not my thing.' I was very gentle." Amber says that Hernandez persisted, and when she didn't get her way, began to bully her.