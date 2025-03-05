Amber Rose Accuses Joseline Hernandez Of Trying To Sleep With Her Before Viral "College Hill" Fight

BY Caroline Fisher 1171 Views
Amber Rose Joseline Hernandez Viral Fight Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Amber Rose attends Darren Dzienciol's annual Oscar eve party at Private Residence on March 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
On "Club Shay Shay," Amber Rose revealed that she has no plans to reconcile with Joseline Hernandez following their brutal altercation.

Back in 2023, things between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez took a turn for the worse while they were filming an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At the time, the two women got into a physical altercation, and news of it quickly went viral. The fight was prompted by some remarks Hernandez made about Amber's race, which she made clear she didn't appreciate.

“Joseline, stop identifying me,” she said at the time. “I identify myself and let you know who that is.” In response, Hernandez accused Amber of wanting to be a "white girl," prompting her to start swinging. Amber reflected on the debacle during her recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, making it clear that she has no plans to reconcile with the reality TV personality. She also revealed some shocking details about what their relationship was like before the fight. According to her, Hernandez wanted to be more than friends, but she simply wasn't interested.

Why Did Amber Rose Fight Joseline Hernandez?

"I never said this Shannon," she began. "I'm gonna say this on your show, and I'm gonna give the truth to the world and to the internet, okay? Joseline Hernandez was trying to have sex with me the whole time I was on College Hill. She was in my ear. She was saying 'Just give me a chance one time, but if you're cool with it we can do it in front of my husband, but if not it can just be me and you.' At first I was nice and I said 'I'm flattered, it's just not my thing.' I was very gentle." Amber says that Hernandez persisted, and when she didn't get her way, began to bully her.

Eventually, the situation boiled over when Hernandez said she thought white people were ugly. As the only biracial person in the room, Amber recalled everybody turning to see her reaction. This prompted Hernandez to tell her she wasn't referring to her because she's Black. Amber then corrected her, noting how one of her parents is white.

