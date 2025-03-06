Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose For Alleging She Tried To Sleep With Her Before Viral Fight

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber Rose opened up about her viral fight with Joseline Hernandez. The two women got into it in 2023 while filming College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At the time, Hernandez made some remarks about Amber Rose that didn't sit right with the personality, prompting her to throw hands.
She provided Sharpe with new details of the altercation, however, alleging that there was a lot that led up to it. "I never said this Shannon," she began. "I'm gonna say this on your show, and I'm gonna give the truth to the world and to the internet, okay? Joseline Hernandez was trying to have sex with me the whole time I was on College Hill. She was in my ear. She was saying 'Just give me a chance one time. But if you're cool with it we can do it in front of my husband, but if not it can just be me and you.' At first I was nice and I said 'I'm flattered, it's just not my thing.' I was very gentle."
Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose's Fight
When she repeatedly refused her alleged advances, however, Amber Rose accuses her of starting to bully her. Hernandez has now responded to the accusations, vehemently denying them and revealing her lawyers have gotten involved. "I do not condone any form of sexual misconduct," a lengthy message on her Instagram Story reads in part.
"As a survivor myself, this is a deeply personal issue," Hernandez continued. "It's disheartening when people exploit serious matters for personal gain, as it undermines real victims and fuels doubt about their experiences." She went on, slamming media outlets for reporting on the allegations and saying she stands for "accountability and truth." At the time of writing, Amber Rose has yet to respond to Hernandez's latest statement.