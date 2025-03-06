Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose For Alleging She Tried To Sleep With Her Before Viral Fight

BY Caroline Fisher 489 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joseline Hernandez Blasts Amber Rose Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 02: TV personality Joseline Hernandez attends the grand opening of V12 Restaurant &amp; Sport Bar on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Joseline Hernandez says that as a survivor herself, she takes allegations of sexual misconduct incredibly seriously.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber Rose opened up about her viral fight with Joseline Hernandez. The two women got into it in 2023 while filming College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At the time, Hernandez made some remarks about Amber Rose that didn't sit right with the personality, prompting her to throw hands.

She provided Sharpe with new details of the altercation, however, alleging that there was a lot that led up to it. "I never said this Shannon," she began. "I'm gonna say this on your show, and I'm gonna give the truth to the world and to the internet, okay? Joseline Hernandez was trying to have sex with me the whole time I was on College Hill. She was in my ear. She was saying 'Just give me a chance one time. But if you're cool with it we can do it in front of my husband, but if not it can just be me and you.' At first I was nice and I said 'I'm flattered, it's just not my thing.' I was very gentle."

Read More: Amber Rose Accuses Joseline Hernandez Of Trying To Sleep With Her Before Viral "College Hill" Fight

Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose's Fight

When she repeatedly refused her alleged advances, however, Amber Rose accuses her of starting to bully her. Hernandez has now responded to the accusations, vehemently denying them and revealing her lawyers have gotten involved. "I do not condone any form of sexual misconduct," a lengthy message on her Instagram Story reads in part.

"As a survivor myself, this is a deeply personal issue," Hernandez continued. "It's disheartening when people exploit serious matters for personal gain, as it undermines real victims and fuels doubt about their experiences." She went on, slamming media outlets for reporting on the allegations and saying she stands for "accountability and truth." At the time of writing, Amber Rose has yet to respond to Hernandez's latest statement.

Read More: Amber Rose Finally Breaks Silence On Viral "College Hill" Fight With Joseline Hernandez

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Amber Rose Joseline Hernandez Viral Fight Gossip News Gossip Amber Rose Accuses Joseline Hernandez Of Trying To Sleep With Her Before Viral "College Hill" Fight 2.0K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Amber Rose Finally Breaks Silence On Viral "College Hill" Fight With Joseline Hernandez 2.2K
Joseline's Cabaret Pop Culture Joseline Hernandez On Amber Rose Altercation: "You Don't Want To Be Black" 4.4K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Amber Rose And Joseline Hernandez Appear To Get Into Physical Altercation 15.1K