BY Caroline Fisher 877 Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 1: Joseline Hernandez attends Opium Saturdays at Opium on March 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Sexyy Red's mother Andrea Jenkins is going viral once again for her good looks, and Joseline Hernandez isn't holding back.

Sexyy Red is certainly no stranger to turning heads with her good looks, and apparently, neither is her mom. Recently, a photo of the mother-daughter duo at the AMAs surfaced online and quickly went viral. Fans are head over heels for Sexyy's mom, Andrea Jenkins, and are sounding off about it on social media.

Joseline Hernandez even chimed in, making it clear that she's interested. "Sexy tell your moms I have to tell her something," she replied to the photo with a series of heart emojis, as captured by The Shade Room. "Damn woman."

This isn't the first time Jenkins went viral for her appearance, however. Back in October, she was spotted supporting the "Pound Town" rapper backstage during her appearance on WWE Raw. She wore a T-shirt featuring her daughter's face and the phrase "Sexyy Girl SmackDown."

At the time of writing, neither Sexyy Red nor her mother has responded to Hernandez's message. 

Sexyy Red's Mom

Earlier this year, the duo popped out once again in honor of Jenkins' birthday. They shared various photos and videos of the evening, which they spent at a club, on social media. Once again, supporters flooded the birthday girl with praise as she stunned in a red dress and fur coat.

Jamie Foxx even popped in to wish her a happy birthday, as seen in a clip that made it's rounds online shortly after the run-in.

As for Hernandez, she got into a heated online spat with Amber Rose earlier this year after the personality accused her of making sexual advances towards her. During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber alleged that this partially resulted in their viral fight on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Hernandez vehemently denied this.

"As a survivor myself, this is a deeply personal issue," she wrote at the time. "It's disheartening when people exploit serious matters for personal gain, as it undermines real victims and fuels doubt about their experiences."

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
