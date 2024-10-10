Sexyy Red’s Mother Goes Viral For Being A “Baddie”

BYCaroline Fisher938 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 6
ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 05: Sexyy Red performs at Roskilde Festival 2024 on July 05, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Fans can't get enough of Sexyy Red's mom.

Sexyy Red never fails to make headlines for her raunchy lyrics, wild antics, and more. Now, however, she's garnered fans' attention for another reason. Recently, the "Pound Town" rapper took to social media to share some sweet clips featuring her mother, Andrea Jenkins. In one of the clips, Jenkins is seen backstage during her recent appearance on WWE Raw. She's even rocking a t-shirt with her daughter's face on it that says "Sexyy Girl SmackDown."

Sexyy Red went on to share another clip of her mother, this time celebrating at a restaurant. While fans are certainly happy to see that the St. Louis femcee has a solid support system behind her, that's far from the only thing they've noticed. They responded to the clips by flooding Sexyy Red's mom with compliments.

Read More: Sexyy Red Clears The Air After Backlash For Apparently Making Fun Of Her Friend

Sexyy Red's Mom Supports Her Backstage

"Oh she’s a baddie," one supporter says of Jenkins on Twitter/X. "Damn how old is sexyy red mom?" someone else wonders. "Lol she look my age [laughing emoji]." Clearly, social media users can't get enough of Andrea Jenkins. She's not the only celebrity parent to catch fans' eyes in the past few months, however. In April of this year, Latto hopped online to give her mother a shoutout. Almost immediately, she was also hit with a wave of thirsty comments.

As for what else Sexyy Red has been up to these days, she recently caught some heat over a livestream she did with a few friends. Some viewers accused one of her female friends of looking like Finesse2tymes, which she seemingly laughed at. This prompted some critics to accuse her of being a bad friend, but according to her, they all have "thick skin." What do you think of Sexyy Red's mother Andrea Jenkins going viral? What about fans flooding her with compliments? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Goes On An Intergalactic Mission In New “U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)” Music Video

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...