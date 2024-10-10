Sexyy Red’s Mother Goes Viral For Being A “Baddie”

Fans can't get enough of Sexyy Red's mom.

Sexyy Red never fails to make headlines for her raunchy lyrics, wild antics, and more. Now, however, she's garnered fans' attention for another reason. Recently, the "Pound Town" rapper took to social media to share some sweet clips featuring her mother, Andrea Jenkins. In one of the clips, Jenkins is seen backstage during her recent appearance on WWE Raw. She's even rocking a t-shirt with her daughter's face on it that says "Sexyy Girl SmackDown."

Sexyy Red went on to share another clip of her mother, this time celebrating at a restaurant. While fans are certainly happy to see that the St. Louis femcee has a solid support system behind her, that's far from the only thing they've noticed. They responded to the clips by flooding Sexyy Red's mom with compliments.

Read More: Sexyy Red Clears The Air After Backlash For Apparently Making Fun Of Her Friend

Sexyy Red's Mom Supports Her Backstage

"Oh she’s a baddie," one supporter says of Jenkins on Twitter/X. "Damn how old is sexyy red mom?" someone else wonders. "Lol she look my age [laughing emoji]." Clearly, social media users can't get enough of Andrea Jenkins. She's not the only celebrity parent to catch fans' eyes in the past few months, however. In April of this year, Latto hopped online to give her mother a shoutout. Almost immediately, she was also hit with a wave of thirsty comments.