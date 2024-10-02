Sexyy Red Goes On An Intergalactic Mission In New “U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)” Music Video

BYCaroline Fisher31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sexyy Red performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Sexyy Red's latest banger is out of this world.

Sexyy Red has come a long way since rising to fame with songs like "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee." The St. Louis-born hitmaker has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Drake, and many more. She unleashed her third mixtape earlier this year too, which has since earned her even more virality. Now, she's dropped a music video for her track "U Know What To Do (UKWTD)," and it's action-packed, to say the least.

In the video, Sexyy's seen throwing it back in a hot pink bedroom, playing the role of Captain Sexyy Pants on an intergalactic trek to "yo man's house," and more. She even models one of her new lip glosses, deciding between shades like "Blue Balls" and "P*ssyhole Pink." The playful visual pairs well with the expectedly raunchy single, which she first unveiled last month. Check it out below.

Read More: King Von's Sister, Kayla B, Explains Using Chief Keef’s Phone To Text Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red Unleashes Space Travel-Themed Video

Sexyy Red's latest video arrives amid her "Sexyy Red For President" tour, which she kicked off back in August. The tour is scheduled to wrap up this month with a performance in Tampa, however, she still has a slew of remaining 2024 U.S. dates. So far, she's been joined by various special guests like Kodak Black, Ice Spice, Lil Durk, and more.

Sexyy's latest release also comes after King Von's sister, Kayla B, opened up about texting her from Chief Keef's phone. The two of them have gone back and forth over the Chicago rapper in the past, but according to Kayla B, she didn't do it out of jealousy. Instead, she claims she found several messages between him and Sexyy with her name in them, prompting her to let the "Get It Sexyy" rapper know she saw them. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new "U Kno What To Do" music video? What's your favorite part? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Unfazed After Streamer Awkwardly Dodges Her Kiss

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...