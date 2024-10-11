Sexyy Red Screams In Fear While Getting Pranked For "Punk'd" Reboot

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 8: Sexyy Red performs during NXT at The Factory on October 8, 2024 in Chesterfield, Missouri. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
It was a spooky but hilarious moment.

Even the mother of Sexyy Red recently went wildly viral, so it's no surprise that pranking the St. Louis femcee would be a hot Internet moment. Moreover, this was for Punk You, the YouTube series rebooting the legendary Punk'd prank show. Basically, what happened was that Sexyy went to a Texas mansion in the woods with her friends and family, hoping to stay there for a few days. They quickly realize that something's off about the place, with them being creeped out by the forest around them and wanting to go out. You can even see the rapper get goosebumps before some flickering lights and an image of a little girl on the TV fully freak her out.

You can find a snippet of the prank in the tweet down below, but if you want to watch the full thing, click on the second "Via" link further down below. It was a pretty hilarious moment overall, and it contrasts some recent criticism that Sexyy Red got for joking around with her friends. Folks thought that they singled out one woman for her looks, but she explained that they just have that type of humor. Regardless of what you thought about that debacle, it doesn't make this prank any less amusing.

Sexyy Red Gets Punk'd

Elsewhere, Sexyy Red is still churning out bangers and promotional material to maintain her dominance in the rap game right now. The "U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)" artist probably has a lot more on the way, and we wouldn't be surprised if she closes 2024 out with another big drop. Maybe she instead focuses on her extracurricular resume, such as show appearances like these or her WWE partnership. Either way, we can't see how 2025 wouldn't be another big year for the Hood Hottest Princess.

However, it's not like all this success hasn't come with its fair share of social media speculation and gossipy drama. For example, Sexyy Red is still cheekily playing along with the "love triangle" between her, Chief Keef, and King Von's sister Kayla B. At the end of the day, its vagueness and lack of clarity is kind of the point. But she knows exactly how to play that game.

