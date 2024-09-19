Ice Spice Joins Sexyy Red Onstage In New York: Watch

Ice Spice surprised Sexyy Red's fans with "Deli."

It's been a huge year for both Ice Spice and Sexyy Red. Ice Spice unleashed her debut studio album Y2K, took part in various high-profile collabs, and more. Sexyy Red dropped her third mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, and has been making her way across the U.S. on her "Sexyy Red 4 President" tour. Recently, the two artists even decided to link up to give their supporters the best of both worlds.

During Sexyy Red's recent stop in Ice Spice's hometown, she brought out the Bronx-born rapper for a performance of "Deli." Of course, the NYC crowd went wild. She shared a fun clip of the moment on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself sporting her signature hairstyle.

Ice Spice Performs "Deli" At Sexyy Red's Show

While fans were certainly glad to see Sexyy Red team up with Ice Spice, she's far from the only special guest to join her on tour so far. Earlier this month, she performed in her own hometown of St. Louis and brought out Lil Durk. Kodak Black has also hopped on the tour, resulting in plenty of onstage antics involving him and the "Pound Town" performer. Unfortunately, however, not all of the headlines surrounding Sexyy's tour have been positive.