Ice Spice Joins Sexyy Red Onstage In New York: Watch

Caroline Fisher
Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Ice Spice surprised Sexyy Red's fans with "Deli."

It's been a huge year for both Ice Spice and Sexyy Red. Ice Spice unleashed her debut studio album Y2K, took part in various high-profile collabs, and more. Sexyy Red dropped her third mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, and has been making her way across the U.S. on her "Sexyy Red 4 President" tour. Recently, the two artists even decided to link up to give their supporters the best of both worlds.

During Sexyy Red's recent stop in Ice Spice's hometown, she brought out the Bronx-born rapper for a performance of "Deli." Of course, the NYC crowd went wild. She shared a fun clip of the moment on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself sporting her signature hairstyle.

Ice Spice Performs "Deli" At Sexyy Red's Show

While fans were certainly glad to see Sexyy Red team up with Ice Spice, she's far from the only special guest to join her on tour so far. Earlier this month, she performed in her own hometown of St. Louis and brought out Lil Durk. Kodak Black has also hopped on the tour, resulting in plenty of onstage antics involving him and the "Pound Town" performer. Unfortunately, however, not all of the headlines surrounding Sexyy's tour have been positive.

In August, it was reported that she canceled multiple tour stops due to low ticket sales. She later denied this, making it clear that she felt like the false reports were an attempt to sabotage her. “Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sht,” she explained at the time. What do you think of Sexyy Red bringing out Ice Spice during her recent performance in New York? Are you hoping for a collab? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois.
