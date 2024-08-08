Ice Spice Makes Her City Proud With Massive & Star-Studded New York Show

While "Y2K!" hasn't gotten the best critical reception in the world, it's clear that Ice Spice isn't seeing any of that hate pop up in person.

Of course the Bronx and New York City at large were going to show some hometown love when Ice Spice stopped by for her Y2K! tour stop in the Big Apple. Moreover, you can hear in the clips below how fans are screaming along to the lyrics, and it seems like everyone had a great time overall. She also brought along some very special guests for the occasion, including Sheff G, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, and more. In fact, a surprise appearance from PARTYNEXTDOOR even got fans wondering whether we will see a collab from the two in the near future.

Either way, it's great to see Ice Spice in this mode, whether for working her hardest for her performances or engaging with fans. Given how the Internet goes a lot of the time, and especially with Y2K!'s poor critical reception, she's had to stay focused on the positive aspects of her career while acknowledging that online hate rarely translates into in-person treatment. For example, the Bronx femcee recently thanked fans for their support of her new album despite 28K in first-week sales being a pretty low number for many. Still, it's a step up from her Like..? EP, and she's very grateful for that climb.

Ice Spice And Her Guests Go Hard For New York City

But elsewhere, drama is brewing in the Ice Spice world for very unrelated and salacious reasons. A lot of fans think that, following her comments on her at-arms-length but still positive relationship with Nicki Minaj, her "Barbie World" collaborator is actually not the biggest fan. This assumption comes from a recent Instagram post of Nicki's, on which Spice left a comment. Even though the Trinidadian MC liked comments from folks like Sexyy Red and Akbar V, she didn't like Ice's, which led to many unconfirmed and purely speculative fan theories that there's a strain in their bond.