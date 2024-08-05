Did Nicki Minaj Just Throw Shade At Ice Spice In Her Latest Instagram Post?

A simple IG comment sent fans into a frenzy, especially considering the currently complex perception of Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's bond.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice became a beloved and fitting duo thanks to their collaborative run in 2023, but things didn't take long to become a bit more complicated. Moreover, you likely remember that the latter seemed to disparage the former in a series of leaked tweets, and Spice later spoke on how she and Minaj aren't the closest, but still have a good working relationship and have no issues with each other. Some Barbz, though, are reading quite deeply into their Queen's latest Instagram post. Specifically, they noted how she liked some of the comments that other celebrities such as Sexyy Red and Akbar V left for her... but not her "Princess Diana" collaborator's comments.

"17 years ago [ribbon emoji]," Nicki Minaj captioned the throwback Instagram post in question. "Crimped my own hair [tick emoji] Did my own makeup [tick emoji] 2 padded bras to make my boobs look bigger [tick emoji] Barbz!!!!" As for Ice Spice's comment (which was a heart-eyes emoji), it's actually no longer visible on the post, so she either deleted it or Nicki herself took it down. Still, fans had already noticed this and spread it like wildfire online, but it's probably a massive reach. After all, they're still following each other and it's probably very easy for Roman to miss an IG comment or two because of how active and engaged-with her page is.

"We don’t have the closest relationship, you know?" Ice Spice told Rolling Stone of Nicki Minaj in a recent interview. "But we’re definitely good. We’re mutuals. We had smash records together. I love us together, I think the world does too." "I don’t really think she cares about s**t like that coming from a random girl," she added about her leaked texts calling Nicki "ungrateful" and "delusional." "But what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations. I could have chose different words. But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist. I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture."