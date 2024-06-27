Ice Spice’s Hairstylist Shuts Down Nicki Minaj Style-Biting Accusations

According to Ice Spice's hairstylist, "not everything is about Nicki."

Recently, Ice Spice took to social media to tease her upcoming album Y2K! whilst sporting a brand-new hairstyle. Instead of her signature curls or even her more recent long and sleek look, she rocked a voluminous bob. This immediately prompted fans to compare her to Nicki Minaj, who's worn a similar style in the past, and who's famously collaborated with Ice Spice on multiple tracks. While some saw nothing wrong with this, others thought she was taking her Nicki admiration a bit too far, and accused her of biting her style.

Amid chatter surrounding the controversial hairdo, the stylist behind it took to Twitter/X to show off her work and was immediately flooded with comments about Nicki. "Reference was Princess Diana, and she nailed it!" she captioned a side-by-side image of the two ladies' looks. "She really is the modern Princess Diana."

Ice Spice Unveils Controversial Princess Diana-Inspired Bob

"Reference was Nicki Minaj actually," one critic wrote in her comments section, prompting the hairstylist to fire back. "Not everything is about Nicki," she said. "This was a Princess Diana recreation, aka what she and the general public have been calling her since she started rapping." As expected, her remark has done little to quell the style-biting accusations. Instead, it appears to have only ramped them up.