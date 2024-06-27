Ice Spice’s Hairstylist Shuts Down Nicki Minaj Style-Biting Accusations

BYCaroline Fisher350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Arrivals
Ice Spice
According to Ice Spice's hairstylist, "not everything is about Nicki."

Recently, Ice Spice took to social media to tease her upcoming album Y2K! whilst sporting a brand-new hairstyle. Instead of her signature curls or even her more recent long and sleek look, she rocked a voluminous bob. This immediately prompted fans to compare her to Nicki Minaj, who's worn a similar style in the past, and who's famously collaborated with Ice Spice on multiple tracks. While some saw nothing wrong with this, others thought she was taking her Nicki admiration a bit too far, and accused her of biting her style.

Amid chatter surrounding the controversial hairdo, the stylist behind it took to Twitter/X to show off her work and was immediately flooded with comments about Nicki. "Reference was Princess Diana, and she nailed it!" she captioned a side-by-side image of the two ladies' looks. "She really is the modern Princess Diana."

Read More: Ice Spice Continues To Elicit Nicki Minaj Comparisons With Latest Hairstyle

Ice Spice Unveils Controversial Princess Diana-Inspired Bob

"Reference was Nicki Minaj actually," one critic wrote in her comments section, prompting the hairstylist to fire back. "Not everything is about Nicki," she said. "This was a Princess Diana recreation, aka what she and the general public have been calling her since she started rapping." As expected, her remark has done little to quell the style-biting accusations. Instead, it appears to have only ramped them up.

"Everything is about Nicki," one Instagram user claims in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Baby that’s a Nicki wig," someone else writes, "Next!" Others are arguing that the look isn't that big of a deal, despite whoever might have inspired it. What do you think of Ice Spice's new hairstyle? How about her hairstylist firing back amid claims she was inspired by Nicki Minaj? What about her insisting it was actually inspired by Princess Diana? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Azealia Banks Labels Ice Spice The "Antithesis" Of "Y2K" In Latest Rant

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Continues To Elicit Nicki Minaj Comparisons With Latest Hairstyle1207
2019 VELD Music FestivalMusicSkrillex Remixes Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice's "Princess Diana"1303
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1MusicIce Spice Says Relationship With Nicki Minaj "Means So Much" To Her11.6K
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Speaks On Nicki Minaj Taking "Princess Diana" To New Commercial Heights3.8K