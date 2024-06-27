Ice Spice’s Hairstylist Shuts Down Nicki Minaj Style-Biting Accusations

Recently, Ice Spice took to social media to tease her upcoming album Y2K! whilst sporting a brand-new hairstyle. Instead of her signature curls or even her more recent long and sleek look, she rocked a voluminous bob. This immediately prompted fans to compare her to Nicki Minaj, who's worn a similar style in the past, and who's famously collaborated with Ice Spice on multiple tracks. While some saw nothing wrong with this, others thought she was taking her Nicki admiration a bit too far, and accused her of biting her style.
Amid chatter surrounding the controversial hairdo, the stylist behind it took to Twitter/X to show off her work and was immediately flooded with comments about Nicki. "Reference was Princess Diana, and she nailed it!" she captioned a side-by-side image of the two ladies' looks. "She really is the modern Princess Diana."
Ice Spice Unveils Controversial Princess Diana-Inspired Bob
"Reference was Nicki Minaj actually," one critic wrote in her comments section, prompting the hairstylist to fire back. "Not everything is about Nicki," she said. "This was a Princess Diana recreation, aka what she and the general public have been calling her since she started rapping." As expected, her remark has done little to quell the style-biting accusations. Instead, it appears to have only ramped them up.
"Everything is about Nicki," one Instagram user claims in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Baby that’s a Nicki wig," someone else writes, "Next!" Others are arguing that the look isn't that big of a deal, despite whoever might have inspired it. What do you think of Ice Spice's new hairstyle? How about her hairstylist firing back amid claims she was inspired by Nicki Minaj? What about her insisting it was actually inspired by Princess Diana? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.