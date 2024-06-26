Azealia Banks Labels Ice Spice The "Antithesis" Of "Y2K" In Latest Rant

Azealia Banks isn't a fan of Ice Spice's new aesthetic.

Azealia Banks says "nothing" Ice Spice is doing to promote her new album is accurate to the Y2K aesthetic she's trying to curate. She went on a scathing rant about the New York rapper's album promo in a post on Instagram, on Tuesday, making Spice the latest of several artists Banks has slammed on social media in recent days.

“Somebody needs to tell @icespice Absolutely nothing about this aesthetically, performance wise, production wise is Y2K at all,” Banks began. “This is like VIM early Nicki Minaj pack weave sh*t. We need a new hair color and a new facial expression. Ice I love you clown but you should put the halt button, drop David lachapplle and re do this. Big butts and bbl bodies are the ANTIHESIS OF Y2K." From there, she shared several images of artists she feels are more accurate to the era.

Azealia Banks Performs At KOKO In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Azealia Banks performs at KOKO on January 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the posts on Instagram, fans in the comments section agreed with the criticism. "She right," one top comment reads. "I am Y2K. I remember when we thought the Motorola was gonna stop working because it couldn’t register 2000." Another user writes: "As someone who was 13 in the year 2000… a lot of these girlies who were newborns honestly have no idea what Y2K is supposed to give… it’s true.." Others suggested Spice look to Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Foxy Brown, and Eve for inspiration. Check out Banks' post below.

Azealia Banks Takes Aim At Ice Spice

Ice Spice will be dropping her new album, Y2K!, on July 26. She's already shared the singles, "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" and "Gimmie a Light."