Azealia Banks Labels Ice Spice The "Antithesis" Of "Y2K" In Latest Rant

BYCole Blake976 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2014 - Day 2
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 05: Azealia Banks performs on stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 5, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images)
Azealia Banks isn't a fan of Ice Spice's new aesthetic.

Azealia Banks says "nothing" Ice Spice is doing to promote her new album is accurate to the Y2K aesthetic she's trying to curate. She went on a scathing rant about the New York rapper's album promo in a post on Instagram, on Tuesday, making Spice the latest of several artists Banks has slammed on social media in recent days.

“Somebody needs to tell @icespice Absolutely nothing about this aesthetically, performance wise, production wise is Y2K at all,” Banks began. “This is like VIM early Nicki Minaj pack weave sh*t. We need a new hair color and a new facial expression. Ice I love you clown but you should put the halt button, drop David lachapplle and re do this. Big butts and bbl bodies are the ANTIHESIS OF Y2K." From there, she shared several images of artists she feels are more accurate to the era.

Read More: Azealia Banks Says Kendrick Lamar's "D*ck Is Trash," Labels Him The "Most Boring Rapper Ever"

Azealia Banks Performs At KOKO In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Azealia Banks performs at KOKO on January 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the posts on Instagram, fans in the comments section agreed with the criticism. "She right," one top comment reads. "I am Y2K. I remember when we thought the Motorola was gonna stop working because it couldn’t register 2000." Another user writes: "As someone who was 13 in the year 2000… a lot of these girlies who were newborns honestly have no idea what Y2K is supposed to give… it’s true.." Others suggested Spice look to Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Foxy Brown, and Eve for inspiration. Check out Banks' post below.

Azealia Banks Takes Aim At Ice Spice

Ice Spice will be dropping her new album, Y2K!, on July 26. She's already shared the singles, "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" and "Gimmie a Light." Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Azealia Banks Shares Her Honest Thoughts On Latto

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - BackstageMusicIce Spice Poses In Outfits From "Gimme A Light" Video For Latest Thirst Trap5.0K
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1MusicIce Spice Announces World Tour In Support Of New Album, "Y2K!"700
66th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Puts Her Curves On Full Display In Skin-Tight Leopard Jumpsuit11.1K
People's Choice Awards - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Debuts Retro Website, Fans Think Album Announcement Is Coming1.7K