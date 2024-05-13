Azealia Banks Says Kendrick Lamar's "D*ck Is Trash," Labels Him The "Most Boring Rapper Ever"

Azealia Banks went off on Kendrick Lamar on Instagram, Sunday night, labeling him the "most boring rapper ever." Discussing his feud with Drake, she argued that he made no interesting points across his several diss tracks. She also brought up Rick Ross and Kanye West for feuding with the Toronto rapper.

"Kendrick’s d*ck is wild trash," she wrote in the caption. "Everybody gotta stop acting like all the rap n****s don’t have work done. Kanye has the biggest apple bottom in hiphop history. Rick Ross (I love u) but u have horrible veneers, had a gastric sleeve and gastric bypass, AND ARE STILL SELLING ALCOHOL?!?! you could have just called me I would have fixed it for you the natural way. This is ultimately all about Kendrick’s short man short d*ck insecurities. Why call Drake a pedophile when 17 is the legal age of consent, and in many states, it’s 16!!! Why isn’t Kendrick calling about Biden whose daughter revealed that he would come into the shower with her at NINE YEARS OLD, for using his song for political promotion? Yall stupid if u think any points were made."

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Banks has commented on the viral beef. Earlier this month, she shared an article from Billboard suggesting that Lamar's track, "euphoria," was worth the wait. In response, she remarked "No it was not!" and declared Drake the winner. "Kendrick is still 4'9" and wears the same jean size as me," she said. "No one on earth cares about the feelings of small fake gangsta nepo babies. @billboard y'all really are paid for. Even the tone and timber of Kendrick's voice is an ultimate defeat. LOL STOP LYING. And that beat Kendrick is rapping on is dumb trash and the mix is muddy as hell. Quit the bulls**t. Drake won. That's it.

Azealia Banks Goes After Kendrick Lamar

