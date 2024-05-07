Azealia Banks Shares Her Surprising Take On Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef

Nobody has been embroiled in more beefs than Azealia Banks. The rapper has notably picked a number of high-profile fights and doesn't shy away from criticizing almost anybody. Earlier this year she made Jay-Z and Beyonce her target in the wake of the announcement of COWBOY CARTER. Though the pair obviously never responded to her or acknowledged her criticisms, that didn't stop her from continuing to make them when the album dropped and claiming it made her fall asleep.

Her beef experience could be seen as giving her a unique expertise in analyzing other people's rivalries. So its no surprise she had comments to make about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's recent back and forth. Surprisingly she seems to be prioritizing the catchiness and replayability of the songs more than the actual disses contained within them. She calls Drake's song "Push-Ups" the crown jewel of all the disses and laments Kendrick's lyrical first approach. She goes on to claim that Kendrick is "obsessed & pressed" and looking desperate in the beef. Check out everything she had to say about the beef on her Instagram story below.

Azealia Banks Is Taking Drake's Side In The Beef

Azealia's comments were made before Drake dropped his most recent track "The Heart Part 6." On the song Drake reveals that he planted the story about having a secret second daughter and Kendrick bought it. That likely plays even more into Azealia's theory that Kendrick is too obsessed with Drake dropping track after track after track.

The most recent target of Azealia's wrath was Nicki Minaj. Banks slammed her new "FTCU" remix with Sexyy Red, Chris Brown, and Travis Scott. She claimed that Cardi B should have been on the remix version instead of Red. What do you think of Azealia Banks take on the Drave and Kendrick Lamar beef? Do you agree with her that Kendrick Lamar is taking things too seriously and should focus more on making catchier songs? Let us know in the comment section below.

