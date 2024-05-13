Rappers Who Believe Drake Won Rap Beef Against Kendrick Lamar

The hip-hop world has been in a heated frenzy lately due to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef. The two rap giants have been going at each other with everything they've got, wowing and shocking everyone as they did. It all began after Kendrick dissed Drake and J. Cole in "Like That" from Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You. Drake responded to Kendrick's diss with "Push Ups" and the A.I.-generated track "Taylor Made Freestyle." In "Taylor Made Freestyle," Drake used an AI version of 2Pac and was forced to take the song down after the late rapper's estate threatened to sue him.

It took a while for Kendrick to respond to Drake. However, he did so to a great effect with "Euphoria" and "6:16 In LA." Drake returned fire with "Family Matters," but he got a response from Kendrick less than an hour later, as the latter released "Meet The Grahams." Kendrick continued the offensive with the diss track/club banger "Not Like Us." Drake responded to Kendrick with "The Heart Part 6," where he seemingly noted that he was done with the rap beef.

Amid Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef, both rappers made serious but unsubstantiated allegations against each other. For instance, Kendrick accused Drake and his crew of pedophilia, while Drake alleged Kendrick physically assaulted his fiancée, Whitney Alford. The war of words between both rappers entered grim territory following the release of "Family Matters," causing several debates online as fans analyzed several aspects of the diss tracks. While Kendrick Lamar was generally considered the victor in his beef with Drake, some rappers gave it up to Drake. Here are rappers who think Drake won the rap beef over Kendrick Lamar.

Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks is no stranger to feuds and has been involved in many herself. Hence, she is one person whose opinion will count in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef. Azealia shared her thoughts on the rap beef via posts on her Instagram Story. She sided with Drake after he released "The Heart Part 6." In the track, Drake revealed he planted the story about him having a secret daughter, which Kendrick bought. With that revelation, Drake made it look like Kendrick was obsessed with him and would buy any negative story about him. In her post, Azealia said Drake's beef songs were catchy and had more replay value than Kendrick's. She also said Kendrick was obsessed with Drake and seemed desperate in the ongoing feud.

Rapper Jay Electronica seemingly took Drake's side of the beef when he tweeted a track from the latter's Certified Lover Boy album. Jay Electronica made the tweet after Kendrick released "Euphoria," and though he didn't caption the post, many fans believed it showed he was taking Drake's side in the beef. After "Euphoria," Drake and Kendrick Lamar went back to back, releasing diss track after diss track. However, despite the internet being divided over which of the feuding rappers won the rap beef, Jay Electronica stood with Drake.

Jay Electronica doubled down on his support for Drake with a now-deleted tweet after "Heart Part 6" was released. The tweet was accompanied by Larry Graham and Graham Central Station's album art for My Radio Sure Sounds Good To Me. It read, "I've loved this record since a child. It was one of my Mother's FAVOURITES. Also, as a qualified observer. Drake punishing these boys. I don't care what nobody say. Don't @ me. You're not qualified."

Rapper and podcast host Gillie Da Kid shared a hot take about the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef shortly after the latter released "The Heart Part 6." Gillie took to his Instagram page and shared a video where he declared, "It’s over with! Light-skinned n***as won. They took that shit, man. That shit over with, man. Kendrick can’t come back." Gillie added that he felt Kendrick ended Drake with "Not Like Us." However, Drake's response in "The Heart Part 6" made him change his mind and believe Drake won the beef. Gillie captioned his video post, "It’s over with Litskin ni$$az won 🤦🏾‍♂️."

The Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef has dominated headlines over the last few weeks. For now, things have slowed down following Drake saying he was done with the beef in "The Heart Part 6." Kendrick is yet to respond to that track and no one knows if he will. There continue to be different views about which rapper won the beef, but the above-mentioned MCs believe Drake has an edge over Kendrick Lamar. Do you agree with them? Who do you think won the rap beef? Let us know in the comment section below.