Jay Electronica Posts Drake Song Following Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar shocked the rap world with the release of "euphoria." The song took aim at Drake, who had dropped a pair of songs taking shots at Kendrick called "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" last month. The beef goes all the way back to Kendrick's guest verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" earlier this year. The newest developments have rap fans and even plenty of rap artists themselves reacting. The most recent was Jay Electronica, who didn't actually say anything. But he made a post that seems to make it obvious which side he's on.

He took to Twitter overnight to share a link to Drake's song "Champagne Poetry." It's the opening track to Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. The song currently sits with over 300 million streams on Spotify, 6th most of any song on Certified Lover Boy. While the album itself was met with some harsh criticism upon release, many fans cited "Champagne Poetry" as a standout moment. Jay Elec seems to agree as it's the song he chose to post to seemingly endorse Drake in the beef without actually saying it out loud. His tweet has generated less than 2k likes at the time of publishing. Check out his post allegedly taking sides in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef below.

Jay Electronica Is On Team Drake

Some of the people fans were most interested in reacting to Kendrick's new song "euphoria" are those mentioned by name. Gunna already shared his reaction to the song but others who are name-dropped in the track like Sexyy Red haven't been clear on how they feel about it.

