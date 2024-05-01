Jay Electronica Posts Drake Song Following Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track

BYLavender Alexandria1063 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Jay Electronica backstage at Sony Hall on January 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The timing on the post seems a little too perfect to be an accident.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar shocked the rap world with the release of "euphoria." The song took aim at Drake, who had dropped a pair of songs taking shots at Kendrick called "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" last month. The beef goes all the way back to Kendrick's guest verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" earlier this year. The newest developments have rap fans and even plenty of rap artists themselves reacting. The most recent was Jay Electronica, who didn't actually say anything. But he made a post that seems to make it obvious which side he's on.

He took to Twitter overnight to share a link to Drake's song "Champagne Poetry." It's the opening track to Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. The song currently sits with over 300 million streams on Spotify, 6th most of any song on Certified Lover Boy. While the album itself was met with some harsh criticism upon release, many fans cited "Champagne Poetry" as a standout moment. Jay Elec seems to agree as it's the song he chose to post to seemingly endorse Drake in the beef without actually saying it out loud. His tweet has generated less than 2k likes at the time of publishing. Check out his post allegedly taking sides in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef below.

Read More: Jay Electronica Claims Kanye West's "Bound 2" Was Inspired By Him

Jay Electronica Is On Team Drake

Some of the people fans were most interested in reacting to Kendrick's new song "euphoria" are those mentioned by name. Gunna already shared his reaction to the song but others who are name-dropped in the track like Sexyy Red haven't been clear on how they feel about it.

What do you think of Jay Electronica tweeting out a Drake song just a day after Kendrick Lamar dropped his new diss track? Do you think he's attempting to subtly imply that he's siding with Drake in the beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden Rips Jay Electronica To Shreds For Weighing In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Joe Budden and Jay ElectronicaBeefJoe Budden Rips Jay Electronica To Shreds For Weighing In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef8.2K
2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1BeefJay Electronica Comments On Drake Battle In The Most Jay Elect Way Possible6.1K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceBeefKendrick Lamar Fans Think He Could Be Dropping A Drake Response Today12.0K
Screenshot 2024-03-28 at 12.02.30 PMBeefEvery Time Kendrick Lamar Took Shots At Drake10.8K