Joe Budden Rips Jay Electronica To Shreds For Weighing In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud may only be getting started, but it already has everybody and their brother chiming in online. Countless social media users and fellow artists have been vocal about who they're backing in the lyrical battle, including Jay Electronica. Earlier this week, the performer took to Twitter/X with a clip from the 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, which conveniently shares its title with Drake's first-ever diss. He made it clear that he believes in Drizzy's ability to succeed, despite almost everyone seemingly turning their backs on him in recent weeks. According to Joe Budden, however, Jay should just stay out of it.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden went off on the performer for commenting on the debacle when he typically opts to keep his takes to himself. He argued that nobody wants to hear what he has to say about the beef, particularly when many believe he dropped the ball. "Jay Elect, shut the f*ck up, n***a, mind your f*ckin' business. All these f*ckin' Tweets like you somebody," he began.

Joe Budden Tells Jay Electronic To "Shut The F*ck Up"

"Who the f*ck want to hear what Jay Elect got to say about a beef, n***a? If you don't go somewhere and be earthy... I don't want to hear that sh*t... Jay Elect, you were supposed to be Kendrick, ran outta exhibits." Clearly, Budden didn't appreciate Jay weighing in at all, and didn't hold back in the slightest despite admitting that Drizzy has at least a couple of solid bars in "Push Ups."

What do you think of Jay Electronica weighing in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef? What about Joe Budden's reaction to his take? Do you agree that Jay should just stay out of it, or did Budden go way too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

