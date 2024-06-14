Oschino Thinks Either Jay-Z Or Joe Budden Is Lying About Beanie Sigel Situation

BYGabriel Bras Nevares737 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The New York City Hip Hop Summit - Rally for the Repeal of the Rockefeller Drug Laws
Jay-Z and Joe Budden during The New York City Hip Hop Summit - Rally for the Repeal of the Rockefeller Drug Laws at City Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
The claim that they're all talking about comes from Oschino, and it's that Jay-Z refused to stick up for Beanie Sigel during his 2004 trial.

Oschino thinks something's up with Joe Budden's recent account of what Jay-Z texted him recently, which regarded their commentary on the former Roc-A-Fella rapper's claims about Jay's involvement in Beanie Sigel's 2004 attempted murder case. For those unaware, Hov said that Oschino's idea that he refused to stick up for Sigel in court is a lie, but his former colleague thinks that either the Roc Nation boss himself is lying or that the podcaster has something up his sleeve. It's a bit of a complicated and contentious situation that probably won't really escalate any further, but check out Oschino's response down below to hear his take.

Furthermore, this is what Oschino had to say about Jay-Z's alleged testimony in the Beanie Sigel case. "I came to court for Beanie when he allegedly shot somebody," he told Say Cheese. "Jay-Z got on the stand and they said, ‘Are you gonna be responsible for him if we let him go?’ Jay-Z said, ‘No.’ I was there. This ain’t hearsay; this was me in the courtroom. I was just thinking, ‘What did he come to court for then?’

Read More: Beanie Sigel Denies Dissing Jay-Z On 50 Cent Collab "I Go Off"

Oschino's Response To Jay-Z & Joe Budden

"If I got a homie and all I gotta say is, ‘I’m responsible for him for him to get out,’ I’m saying it every time," Oschino continued concerning Jay-Z's supposed choices. "The judge was trying to give him an out. He said, 'No.' And nobody didn’t say nothing, nobody flinched. Mind you, I’m a jail n***a so I’m looking around like, ‘Nobody not saying nothing?!’ Like it was normal […] Maybe I’m too street in my thinking and maybe he was being more responsible, but I was thinking, ‘Man, these boys is different.'"

Meanwhile, doubting Jay-Z aside, this is not Oschino's only controversial opinion as of late. "First of all, Drake got a whole country behind him," he said of the Toronto rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar. "Drake got the most hits. Girls like Drake. Kendrick can rap too, but I think he overrated, though. All of his songs are not hot to me. When Drake sings, I hate it. When Drake sings, I cut it off. I say, ‘Drake, don’t do this.’ When Kendrick Lamar sings on some of his songs, he tries to go too deep, I’m like… [unimpressed expression]."

Read More: Drake Fans Theorize He Was Taking A Shot At Joe Budden With His "One Trick Ponies" Post

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24MusicJay-Z Turned His Back On Beanie Sigel Amid Attempted Murder Trial, Former Roc-A-Fella Rapper Claims3.4K
Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"MusicJay-Z Called “Cap” On Alleged Beanie Sigel Betrayal, Joe Budden Reveals4.4K
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024MusicKendrick Lamar Is Overrated & Drake Has More Hits, Former Roc-A-Fella Rapper Believes6.2K
Inside Wale's "Shine" Listening EventMusicJoe Budden Reveals Drake Abruptly Ghosted Him Following Kendrick Lamar Feud13.8K