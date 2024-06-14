Oschino Thinks Either Jay-Z Or Joe Budden Is Lying About Beanie Sigel Situation

The claim that they're all talking about comes from Oschino, and it's that Jay-Z refused to stick up for Beanie Sigel during his 2004 trial.

Oschino thinks something's up with Joe Budden's recent account of what Jay-Z texted him recently, which regarded their commentary on the former Roc-A-Fella rapper's claims about Jay's involvement in Beanie Sigel's 2004 attempted murder case. For those unaware, Hov said that Oschino's idea that he refused to stick up for Sigel in court is a lie, but his former colleague thinks that either the Roc Nation boss himself is lying or that the podcaster has something up his sleeve. It's a bit of a complicated and contentious situation that probably won't really escalate any further, but check out Oschino's response down below to hear his take.

Furthermore, this is what Oschino had to say about Jay-Z's alleged testimony in the Beanie Sigel case. "I came to court for Beanie when he allegedly shot somebody," he told Say Cheese. "Jay-Z got on the stand and they said, ‘Are you gonna be responsible for him if we let him go?’ Jay-Z said, ‘No.’ I was there. This ain’t hearsay; this was me in the courtroom. I was just thinking, ‘What did he come to court for then?’

Oschino's Response To Jay-Z & Joe Budden

"If I got a homie and all I gotta say is, ‘I’m responsible for him for him to get out,’ I’m saying it every time," Oschino continued concerning Jay-Z's supposed choices. "The judge was trying to give him an out. He said, 'No.' And nobody didn’t say nothing, nobody flinched. Mind you, I’m a jail n***a so I’m looking around like, ‘Nobody not saying nothing?!’ Like it was normal […] Maybe I’m too street in my thinking and maybe he was being more responsible, but I was thinking, ‘Man, these boys is different.'"