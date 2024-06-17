Joe Budden Says He Looks At Jay-Z's Staggering Feature Price For "Pump It Up" Different Now

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&amp;T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Joe Budden speaks onstage during the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&amp;T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)
Joe Budden spoke on how he was very young in that Jay-Z situation, and how he looks at Hov's asking price differently now.

Jay-Z and Joe Budden were recently partial subjects of a social media debate over Hov's role in Beanie Sigel's 2000s attempted murder case. For those unaware, some folks claim that Jay refused to take responsibility for Beanie when he went to court, but the Roc Nation mogul allegedly denied that. Either way, it set the stage for some more recollections of their relationship, and the media personality recently spoke briefly on it during an appearance on the Flip Da Script podcast. Specifically, it centered around Joe's hit "Pump It Up" and the rumor that Jay-Z requested $250K when asked for a feature, one that Budden seemed to confirm.

"I don't think it was a big number," Joe Budden answered a question on why he thinks Jay-Z set that high asking price, which was allegedly over half Joe's budget. "I think that was his number. 'That's my number to rap on this new artist's remix.' It was just big in my world, but it wasn't a big number. 100%, [I look at it differently in retrospect]. $20 million's a big number. And listen, again, I'm super young in that moment. I wasn't in the studio when they had the conversation.

Read More: Drake Fans Theorize He Was Taking A Shot At Joe Budden With His "One Trick Ponies" Post

Joe Budden Speaks On Jay-Z's "Pump It Up" Feature Price

"I knew that they had some type of relationship," Joe Budden continued about the Jay-Z feature. "It was a Just Blaze beat, and I was green behind the ears. I mean, I just thought that it would get done. I didn't know anything about the business and how things like that are supposed to go. That was par the course, it was, like, normal. 'Oh, this what you want? Yo, because you my man, I'm having this conversation. Otherwise, I wouldn't even have this talk about no new artist with nobody. But since it's you... 250.'"

"None of us took that well," Joe Budden had previously said about Jay-Z becoming Def Jam's president and the fallout that ensued. "And I really didn’t take it well. I didn’t handle myself well at all. Every interview that they booked for me, I kicked their back in. Every chance I got in front of a microphone, I had disparaging things to say about people who, ultimately, were maybe trying to help me. Even if they weren’t trying to help me, if I would’ve helped myself, I would have been in a different predicament. But I didn’t. Gas on the fire."

Read More: Jay-Z & Alicia Keys Reunion Prompts Social Media To Troll Lil Mama For Her Stage-Crashing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Phillip Faraone / Getty ImagesMusicJoe Budden Recalls Jay-Z Charging Him $250k For “Pump It Up” Verse41.4K
MusicJoe Budden Addresses $250K Jay-Z Verse Rumor5.1K
The New York City Hip Hop Summit - Rally for the Repeal of the Rockefeller Drug LawsMusicJoe Budden Confesses Jay-Z Conflict Wasn't Something He Handled Well2.4K
The New York City Hip Hop Summit - Rally for the Repeal of the Rockefeller Drug LawsMusicOschino Thinks Either Jay-Z Or Joe Budden Is Lying About Beanie Sigel Situation3.6K