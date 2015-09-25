Artist Bio Follow

Just Blaze is undoubtedly one of the best hip-hop producers of all time. He has procured masterpieces such as Rihanna’s “Live Your Life,” Fabolous’ “Breathe,” Jay Z’s “Show Me What You Got,” Jay Electronica’s “Exhibit C,” and has also produced for an endless list of artists including Eminem, Busts Rhymes, Big Pun, Memphis Bleek, Jadakiss, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Shaggy, Janet Jackson, Usher, Talib Kweli, Lenny Kravitz, Fat Joe, The Game, Kanye West, T.I., Diddy, Trey Songz, etc. His résumé is truly ridiculous and only continues to become more impressive.