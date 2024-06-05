Jay-Z Turned His Back On Beanie Sigel Amid Attempted Murder Trial, Former Roc-A-Fella Rapper Claims

BYCaroline Fisher1090 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 1: rapper Jay-Z looks up ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
According to Oschino, "nobody flinched."

Back in 2004, Beanie Sigel went on trial for alleged attempted murder, as he was accused of firing six shots at a man outside of a Philly bar during an argument. The man was struck twice, once in the stomach and once in the foot. Jay-Z took the stand at one point in the trial, but according to Oschino, he might as well have stayed home.

During a recent interview with Say Cheese, the rapper weighed in on the trial, criticizing Jay-Z for seemingly turning his back on Sigel. He recalled showing up for court and hearing the Roc Nation founder's testimony, expressing shock that he opted not to fully vouch for his friend. “I came to court for Beanie when he allegedly shot somebody,” he told the outlet. “JAY-Z got on the stand and they said, ‘Are you gonna be responsible for him if we let him go?’ JAY-Z said, ‘No.’ I was there. This ain’t hearsay; this was me in the courtroom.”

Read More: Dame Dash Claims He Nearly Started Rapping Amid "Trouble" At Roc-A-Fella

Oschino Criticizes Jay-Z For Beanie Sigel Trial

“I was just thinking, ‘What did he come to court for then?’ If I got a homie and all I gotta say is, ‘I’m responsible for him for him to get out,’ I’m saying it every time […] The judge was trying to give him an out. He said, ‘No,'" Oschino continued. “And nobody didn’t say nothing, nobody flinched. Mind you, I’m a jail n***a so I’m looking around like, ‘Nobody not saying nothing?!’ Like it was normal […] Maybe I’m too street in my thinking and maybe he was being more responsible, but I was thinking, ‘Man, these boys is different.'”

What do you think of Oschino criticizing Jay-Z for seemingly turning his back on Beanie Sigel amid his attempted murder trial? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Dame Dash Claims JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'" Was Actually About Him: "He Was Just Pretending To Be Me"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Music#TBT: Beanie Sigel11.4K
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty ImagesMusicBeanie Sigel Says He Should Never Have Dissed Jay-Z949
Scott Gries / Getty ImagesMusicBeanie Sigel Says He Almost Skipped 1st Meeting With Jay-Z To Bet On A Dog Fight3.1K
On the Set of "State Property 2" - March 12, 2004MusicBeanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The "Malcolm X Of Hip Hop"3.4K