Jay-Z Turned His Back On Beanie Sigel Amid Attempted Murder Trial, Former Roc-A-Fella Rapper Claims

Back in 2004, Beanie Sigel went on trial for alleged attempted murder, as he was accused of firing six shots at a man outside of a Philly bar during an argument. The man was struck twice, once in the stomach and once in the foot. Jay-Z took the stand at one point in the trial, but according to Oschino, he might as well have stayed home.

During a recent interview with Say Cheese, the rapper weighed in on the trial, criticizing Jay-Z for seemingly turning his back on Sigel. He recalled showing up for court and hearing the Roc Nation founder's testimony, expressing shock that he opted not to fully vouch for his friend. “I came to court for Beanie when he allegedly shot somebody,” he told the outlet. “JAY-Z got on the stand and they said, ‘Are you gonna be responsible for him if we let him go?’ JAY-Z said, ‘No.’ I was there. This ain’t hearsay; this was me in the courtroom.”

Oschino Criticizes Jay-Z For Beanie Sigel Trial

“I was just thinking, ‘What did he come to court for then?’ If I got a homie and all I gotta say is, ‘I’m responsible for him for him to get out,’ I’m saying it every time […] The judge was trying to give him an out. He said, ‘No,'" Oschino continued. “And nobody didn’t say nothing, nobody flinched. Mind you, I’m a jail n***a so I’m looking around like, ‘Nobody not saying nothing?!’ Like it was normal […] Maybe I’m too street in my thinking and maybe he was being more responsible, but I was thinking, ‘Man, these boys is different.'”