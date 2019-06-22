attempted murder charges
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Prison Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Him 22 TimesReportedly, inmate John Turscak told correctional officers that he would have killed Chauvin if they hadn't intervened.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Supports Blueface Amid Attempted Murder ChargeThe Louisiana rapper believes Blueface acted in self-defense.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface's Lawyer Claims He's Being Overcharged In CaseFellow rapper DDG also expressed support for his friend as he's set to return to court in January.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBlueface Allegedly Shot Man Over A Bad JokeMore is being revealed about Blueface's attempted murder charges.By Erika Marie
- UncategorizedBlueface's BM Jaidyn & Chrisean Rock Are Back At ItThe rapper was arrested on attempted murder charges & the women in his life are still warring online.By Erika Marie
- GossipDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee's Roommate Testifies About Stabbing: ReportDijon Washington testified that the knife wielded in the Chappelle assault was the same Lee used to stab him in Dec. 2021.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Charged In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old: ReportThe rapper is signed to Lil Baby's label and has denied the allegations. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head during a drive-by.By Erika Marie
- CrimeArrest Made In Lil Tjay Shooting: ReportThe suspect has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.By Erika Marie
- GossipBrooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Arrested & Charged With Attempted Second-Degree MurderThe 24-year-old is the latest recording artist to be apprehended by police.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Separate Case: ReportLee reportedly stabbed his roommate last December.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRapper Big Bhris Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Officer 6 Times: ReportReports state that the incident occurred when officers attempted to arrest Bhris on an outstanding warrant.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCasanova Gets Attempted Murder Charge For Miami Shooting Last Year: ReportIn addition to the racketeering charges, a new report states that Casanova has now been charged in connection to a shooting outside of a strip club.By Erika Marie
- Crime9lokkNine Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft, Weapons Charges: ReportIn the last year and a half, the Orlando rapper has been arrested hit with several charges related to weapons and attempted murder.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Eric Holder's Lawyer Speaks Of His "Mental Health History"Holder reportedly didn't appear at a recent hearing because his lawyer didn't want "him portrayed in a way that would be prejudicial to him."By Erika Marie
- CrimeUFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested For Punch-Stabbing His Sisters With Brass Knuckle KnifeIrwin stabbed his two sisters while they slept. By Karlton Jahmal
- Crime9lokkNine Arrested On Charges Of Attempted Murder & Firearm PossessionRising Florida rapper 9lokkNine has reportedly been arrested in Orlando on charges related to weapons and attempted murder.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDrakeo The Ruler Faces Life In Prison, Prosecutors Say He's In A Gang Because Of LyricsHe was acquitted of murder, but prosecutors are going after the rapper until they get a conviction.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRapper Albee Al Charged With Attempted Murder 5 Years After Manslaughter AcquittalThis is the second time in five years that Albee Al is facing serious time.By Erika Marie
- MusicC Glizzy Update: 16-Year-Old Charged With XXXTentacion's Friend's ShootingC Glizzy was shot in the head earlier this month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG's Artist Sad Boy Loko Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder ChargesThe rising rapper was arrested last year.By Erika Marie