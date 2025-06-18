Antonio Brown is currently going through an intense legal situation as last week, it was revealed that he was facing an attempted murder charge. The charge stems from an alleged incident at an Adin Ross boxing event. The victim alleges Brown shot at him. However, AB alleges he was jumped first.

Since that time, Brown has been enjoying his time in the Middle East, and has even gone on some gingerly bike rides. Although it is clear that the scrutiny is starting to take its toll a little bit.

Over the weekend, Brown took to X with a screenshot from ChatGPT, in which he asked the AI program whether or not he was being racially profiled in his case. ChatGPT said "yes," and it led him to deliver a statement.

"How TF You go from being victimized unto a attempt to murder you see they control the media. Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 them dragging the narrative. Attempt to murder you see. They only want 3 types of n****s. In America in jail dead or dead broke," Brown wrote.

Read More: Alleged Antonio Brown Shooting Victim Reveals What Spearheaded Their Dispute

Antonio Brown Attempted Murder Charge

Despite not being in Miami at the moment, the Miami Herald has reported that Brown is not "on the run." Overall, authorities are not worried about his location right now. Instead, they are simply waiting for him to get back.

Per The Miami Herald:

“Days after authorities in Miami issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, the former NFL star has been traveling in the Middle East — but police don’t consider him on the run. Brown, 36, is wanted on an attempted murder charge stemming from a May 16 dispute at a boxing event hosted by influencer Adin Ross. The seven-page warrant seeks to apprehend him, as signed by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Ariel Rodriguez on June 11, and lists Brown’s bond as $10,000 plus house arrest.”