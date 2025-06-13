Antonio Brown is known for his chaotic and often controversial social media activity, even when it's in relation to far more serious real-life allegations. As caught by TMZ, he took to his Instagram Story on Friday (June 13) to share a video of him riding a bike.

The outlet claims that AB is somewhere in the Middle East, as he was recently in Dubai promoting a cryptocurrency casino platform. That's based on his recent social media activity. As for why this is so notable, it's because of Antonio Brown's arrest warrant in Miami.

He's wanted in Miami-Dade County in Florida on an alleged attempted second-degree murder with a firearm charge. The charge stems from an alleged incident at Adin Ross' boxing event last month. AB allegedly shot at a man twice outside of the venue.

The police report claims he punched the man before grabbing a security guard's gun and firing at the man. The man reportedly alleged to police that a bullet grazed his neck and he identified Brown as the alleged shooter. Witnesses also allegedly identified him, and surveillance and cellphone footage of the alleged altercation surfaced online.

Antonio Brown Warrant

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Antonio Brown alleged. "Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me; I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process."

Antonio Brown also seemingly responded to his warrant via an Instagram post. "What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Wanna play? Then play hard," he captioned the post.

We will see how this legal situation plays out. For now, though, it seems like the former NFL player is far away from Miami-Dade County.

Elsewhere, other folks continue to keep tabs on Antonio Brown's football fallout. For example, Tom Brady recently reflected on their strained relationship during his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.