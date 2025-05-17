Antonio Brown Escorted By Police After Allegedly Firing Gunshots Outside Of Adin Ross Boxing Event

Antonio "AB" Brown Album Release Dinner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Antonio Brown attends his album release dinner at Panda on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Antonio Brown later appeared on Adin Ross' stream seemingly mere moments after the chaotic series of events that occurred.

Antonio Brown was thrust into in the center of some chaos early Saturday morning. The ex-NFL wide receiver was in attendance for one of Adin Ross' boxing events. However, as people were filing out alongside him, a wild altercation ensued.

Thanks to footage caught by FearedBuck on X, Brown looks to get jumped by a hoard of men. He eventually gets away, kicking one of them in the process. After disappearing out frame, things kind of settle down for minute, but no more than that.

Gunshots can then be heard from unknown gunman. Panic then ensues as the cameraman filming all of this retreats with a group of people into a warehouse-looking building. The emotions can certainly be felt as the ones we see in the footage are noticeably worried and shaken up.

Then, we start to gain some context as in the last 20 seconds or so of the clip, Antonio Brown is being escorted by a police officer. However, it appears that he was only detained by police, not arrested as FearedBuck and others believed.

AB further clarified the situation with a statement on X.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me," he said while adding, "I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love #AB#84🏈🙏🏽 @WORLDSTAR."

Antonio Brown Adin Ross

All of that checks out as the former Pittsburgh Steelers star joined Adin Ross' stream just minutes after the brawl. Charleston White can also be viewed in the clip above and everyone at his house was happy to see him alright. "They can't take down AB!" Ross said to the camera.

It's worth noting though that Brown never confirmed nor denied being the one to used said firearm.

Antonio Brown Speaks

Brown doesn't appear to have any injuries in the video. Moreover, it hasn't been reported if others who happened to be in the middle of the mess were hurt.

