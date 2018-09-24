gunshots
- ViralTwista Raps Over Gunshots During Impressive "Overnight Celebrity" Rendition: WatchDon't get it twisted; this was a planned and safe performance and no one was harmed, neither by a firearm or by the rapper's machine gun flow.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Afterparty Saw Kodak Black Get In A Fight & Multiple Gunshots FiredBieber's afterparty was also attended by Lil Baby, Gunna, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefSauce Walka's "Paperwork Party" Is Allegedly Shot UpGunshots allegedly went off during Sauce Walka's "Paperwork Party." By Aron A.
- GossipLil Baby Alabama Concert Shooting Leaves One Injured: ReportLil Baby fled the stage after a shooting broke out at his concert in Birmingham, Alabama that reportedly left one person injured.By Lynn S.
- CrimeTeenager Shot & Killed In Brooklyn While Rapping On Facebook LiveNo arrests have been made.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Security Breached, Police Fire Shots During Car ChaseThis is the most recent of many security breaches at the Palm Beach resort.By Lynn S.
- RandomLil Reese In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Chicago Suburb: ReportLil Durk offered up a brief update on Reese's condition.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAlabama Rapper NoCap Turns Himself Into Police Custody Following Alleged ShootingNoCap is in custody following his alleged shooting incident few weeks back.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsGunshots Reportedly Fired At Toronto Raptors Parade, One Woman InjuredA day to celebrate has quickly turned sour.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYella Beezy Details The Shooting That Almost Ended His Life On "Breakfast Club"Yella Beezy shares what happened after he left the strip club that night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Out Of A3C After Shooting Scare: Video FootageLil Wayne was not about to wait around after the supposed shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Off Stage As A3C Performance Ends In Chaos & EvacuationAn unknown altercation started a stampede. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChief Keef's Home Burglarized & Gunshots Fired: ReportChief Keef was home the whole time.By Alex Zidel