Twista Raps Over Gunshots During Impressive "Overnight Celebrity" Rendition: Watch

Twista's flow is legendary, and it turns out that his machine gun speed actually matches well with actual gunshots as the beat. Moreover, he recently performed his hit "Overnight Celebrity" as a man shot two assault rifles to the beat of the track, complimenting his flow quite well. Before you get scared, let's be clear: this was a planned and safe performance, with no reported injuries and carried out by professionals. After all, the rapper is a certified firearm instructor, and has long been a fan of gun culture. However, he also promotes educational initiatives and conceal carry programs to combat gun violence in the United States, so he doesn't let his fandom get in the way of safety and security when it comes to gun laws.

Furthermore, the Shooter Ready MC seemed like he was having a lot of fun during this unique performance, and we can't blame him. It's got to be at least a little bit satisfying to hear gunshots accentuate your drums and keep your flow up. In addition, plenty of folks who saw this on social media were quick to make some funny jokes about it. Also, they referenced his experience with firearms since most people might see this video out of context.

Read More: Twista Was Motivated To Step His Game Up On "Adrenaline Rush" Following Treach Diss

Twista's Gunshot Remix Of "Overnight Celebrity": Watch

Back in June of last year, though, Twista revealed his ventriloquist skills, and wants to take them to the next level. Eventually, he wants to be able to rap through a puppet, and this would be simply another challenge in his path to become the best and most versatile lyricist possible. After all, if the 49-year-old can rap through a puppet as well as he can ride a "NRA-type beat," very few could compete with his prowess. Jokes aside, it's great to see such a talent continue to further himself creatively so far into his career.

Meanwhile, the Chicago native's recent remix of "CUFF IT" by Beyoncé also re-introduced the lyricist into many's ears. As one of the most technically unique MCs of his era- and before and after it, for that matter- you can never get enough. Let's see what he tackles next as a creative project. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Twista.

Read More: Twista Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?