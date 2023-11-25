Twista Raps Over Gunshots During Impressive "Overnight Celebrity" Rendition: Watch

Don't get it twisted; this was a planned and safe performance and no one was harmed, neither by a firearm or by the rapper's machine gun flow.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
GRAMMY Soundcheck with Twista - August 7, 2005

Twista's flow is legendary, and it turns out that his machine gun speed actually matches well with actual gunshots as the beat. Moreover, he recently performed his hit "Overnight Celebrity" as a man shot two assault rifles to the beat of the track, complimenting his flow quite well. Before you get scared, let's be clear: this was a planned and safe performance, with no reported injuries and carried out by professionals. After all, the rapper is a certified firearm instructor, and has long been a fan of gun culture. However, he also promotes educational initiatives and conceal carry programs to combat gun violence in the United States, so he doesn't let his fandom get in the way of safety and security when it comes to gun laws.

Furthermore, the Shooter Ready MC seemed like he was having a lot of fun during this unique performance, and we can't blame him. It's got to be at least a little bit satisfying to hear gunshots accentuate your drums and keep your flow up. In addition, plenty of folks who saw this on social media were quick to make some funny jokes about it. Also, they referenced his experience with firearms since most people might see this video out of context.

Read More: Twista Was Motivated To Step His Game Up On "Adrenaline Rush" Following Treach Diss

Twista's Gunshot Remix Of "Overnight Celebrity": Watch

Back in June of last year, though, Twista revealed his ventriloquist skills, and wants to take them to the next level. Eventually, he wants to be able to rap through a puppet, and this would be simply another challenge in his path to become the best and most versatile lyricist possible. After all, if the 49-year-old can rap through a puppet as well as he can ride a "NRA-type beat," very few could compete with his prowess. Jokes aside, it's great to see such a talent continue to further himself creatively so far into his career.

Meanwhile, the Chicago native's recent remix of "CUFF IT" by Beyoncé also re-introduced the lyricist into many's ears. As one of the most technically unique MCs of his era- and before and after it, for that matter- you can never get enough. Let's see what he tackles next as a creative project. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Twista.

Read More: Twista Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.