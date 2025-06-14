Alleged Antonio Brown Shooting Victim Reveals What Spearheaded Their Dispute

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Despite what Antonio Brown was claiming when the initial story broke, the alleged victim claims he was jumped instead.

As you all know, there are two sides to every story. So far, we have mostly only heard from Antonio Brown in regard to the shooting incident that occurred outside of an Adin Ross boxing event last month. But now, the alleged shooting victim, Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, is sharing what he claims is the truth.

He did so with TMZ Sports as of Friday (June 13) and he alleges that he was actually the one who got jumped. The reason? Nantambu alleged that he made a remark to Antonio Brown inside the event about a legal debt. This alleged sum of money that the former NFL star owes stems from an incident in Dubai a few years back.

Nantambu alleges that he and Brown were both in attendance for a Floyd Mayweather fight. While there, the latter allegedly stole some jewelry from him. That allegedly eventually led to a lawsuit which Nantambu won, and he was awarded a judgement.

However, Antonio Brown still has to pay up, which is why Nantambu allegedly made that comment to him. After that is when chaos ensued outside of the event in Miami last month.

Nantambu then began to describe what happened to him during the brawl. He alleges that Brown started to hit him first before a group of his friends tag teamed him. Because of this Nantambu alleged that he needed seven stitches just above his eye.

Antonio Brown Jumped

Then, that's when Nantambu said that Brown allegedly fired shots at him, which he alleged grazed his neck. It has also been reported that witnesses identified the former wide receiver as the gunman.

As we alluded to earlier, Antonio claimed that he was the one who was attacked just hours after the fight occurred. In a tweet he said, "Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me."

He then added, "I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love #AB#84."

However, he's now a wanted man in Miami-Dade County for felony attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. Once arrested, he will be given a $10,000 bond. Also, AB will be subjected to house arrest until trial.

