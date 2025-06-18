Antonio Brown Livestreams While Wanted By Police

Antonio Brown remains nonchalant amid his arrest warrant in Miami-Dade County. The ex-NFL star was caught on a Kick livestream by TMZ Sports earlier today yucking it up while promoting a crypto casino platform. Moreover, he was gambling and lighting up some sort of substance that is unknown at the time of writing.

The news outlet also reports that AB was on camera for about an hour or so and looking to be in good spirits. Of course, most folks would be doing everything but remaining positive if they were in his position. They certainly wouldn't be making jokes or smiling from ear to ear, which Antonio Brown was also doing.

If you weren't aware already, the controversial sports and media figure has been on the run from police since June 11. This all stems from a May 16 incident outside of an Adin Ross boxing event. In a clip that went viral, Brown could be seen getting jumped by a group of men.

He eventually got away. But then, the video cut to gunshots being fired off by someone off camera. Brown was also escorted by authorities that night but wasn't arrested. He made sure to make that clear with some tweets.

However, thanks to some witnesses and a man named Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, Brown was identified as the shooter. Nantambu alleged the bullets grazed his neck amid the chaos as well. Additionally, he told TMZ Sports that Brown was the one to start the fight in the aforementioned video.

Antonio Brown Charges

Apparently these two have history as of a couple of years ago. Brown allegedly took Nantambu's chain at another boxing event. That led to lawsuit in which Nantambu won and was awarded a judgement. Brown has allegedly never satisfied this debt, and Nantambu reminded him of that at Ross' boxing card.

That's what he alleges caused Brown to attack him afterwards. Now, Brown is currently facing a felony attempted second-degree murder with a firearm charge. When he does get arrested, AB will be given a $10,000 bond. Moreover, AB will have to be on house arrest until a trial begins.