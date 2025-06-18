Antonio Brown Livestreams While Wanted By Police

BY Zachary Horvath 61 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Antonio Brown has been acting as cool as a cucumber despite the fact that police are currently on the hunt for him in Florida.

Antonio Brown remains nonchalant amid his arrest warrant in Miami-Dade County. The ex-NFL star was caught on a Kick livestream by TMZ Sports earlier today yucking it up while promoting a crypto casino platform. Moreover, he was gambling and lighting up some sort of substance that is unknown at the time of writing.

The news outlet also reports that AB was on camera for about an hour or so and looking to be in good spirits. Of course, most folks would be doing everything but remaining positive if they were in his position. They certainly wouldn't be making jokes or smiling from ear to ear, which Antonio Brown was also doing.

If you weren't aware already, the controversial sports and media figure has been on the run from police since June 11. This all stems from a May 16 incident outside of an Adin Ross boxing event. In a clip that went viral, Brown could be seen getting jumped by a group of men.

He eventually got away. But then, the video cut to gunshots being fired off by someone off camera. Brown was also escorted by authorities that night but wasn't arrested. He made sure to make that clear with some tweets.

However, thanks to some witnesses and a man named Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, Brown was identified as the shooter. Nantambu alleged the bullets grazed his neck amid the chaos as well. Additionally, he told TMZ Sports that Brown was the one to start the fight in the aforementioned video.

Read More: Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next?

Antonio Brown Charges

Apparently these two have history as of a couple of years ago. Brown allegedly took Nantambu's chain at another boxing event. That led to lawsuit in which Nantambu won and was awarded a judgement. Brown has allegedly never satisfied this debt, and Nantambu reminded him of that at Ross' boxing card.

That's what he alleges caused Brown to attack him afterwards. Now, Brown is currently facing a felony attempted second-degree murder with a firearm charge. When he does get arrested, AB will be given a $10,000 bond. Moreover, AB will have to be on house arrest until a trial begins.

As we said, he's been pretty unbothered by the reports, and he's even trolled the police over it on social media as seen above.

Read More: Who Is Alex Fine? Cassie Ventura's Supportive Husband

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Sports Alleged Antonio Brown Shooting Victim Reveals What Spearheaded Their Dispute 2.1K
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Sports Antonio Brown Uses ChatGPT To Challenge His Attempted Murder Charge 1062
Antonio "AB" Brown Album Release Dinner Sports Antonio Brown Escorted By Police After Allegedly Firing Gunshots Outside Of Adin Ross Boxing Event 3.2K
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence Alleged Attempted Murder Sports News Sports Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence Amid Reports He’s Wanted For Alleged Attempted Murder 1.5K