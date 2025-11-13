Antonio Brown Released After Spending Two Days In Miami Jail

Antonio Brown is temporarily a free man after posting bond amid his second-degree murder case. The former NFL wide receiver had been in custody for the last few days following his escape to the UAE. He was extradited back to the United States this past weekend and held in a New Jersey jail up until Tuesday evening.
That day, AB was back in Miami-Dade County, the area in where he allegedly shot at an assailant in mid-May. After spending the night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, he faced a judge the next day per TMZ.
Then, the 37-year-old plead not guilty. Moreover, his bond was set at $25,000. He would post bail earlier today, leading to his release. The outlet captured Brown walking out of the facility alongside his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh.
For the time being, he's on a minimally restrictive house arrest. He also must wear an ankle monitor and stay away from the alleged target he allegedly shot at. That would be Zül-Qarnain Nantambu.
Antonio Brown Second-Degree Murder
He claimed that Brown's bullet grazed his neck the night chaos ensued outside of an Adin Ross boxing event. Nantambu has alleged that the disgraced ex-athlete attacked him over a past dispute revolving around stolen jewelry.
Conversely, Brown says he was merely defending himself. When this case goes to trial in the near future, he's expected to argue self-defense. Eiglarsh revealed he took on Brown's dilemma because he believes he's innocent.
"I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense. The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served."
In addition, they are expected to rely on Florida's "stand your ground" law. It allows for deadly force if someone reasonably believes it’s necessary to avoid death or serious injury. If convicted though, Brown faces a max of 15 years in prison. He will also have to pay a $10,000 fine.