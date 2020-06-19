second-degree murder
- MusicNas EBK Arrested For Second-Degree MurderThe Bronx rapper was previously arrested for terroristic threats from a YouTube prank video at a New Jersey Shoprite.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeRapper Yungen Gunnin Convicted Of Second-Degree MurderPolice allege that while performing in Louisiana, Gunnin shot another man.By Erika Marie
- CrimeHurricane Chris Speaks On Murder Charges: "My Name Will Be Cleared"Hurricane Chris thanked everyone for their support and is sure that an investigation will clear his name.By Erika Marie
- CrimeHurricane Chris Released From Jail On $500K BondHurricane Chris was charged second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Shreveport, LA.By Aron A.
- CrimeHurricane Chris Charged With Second-Degree MurderHurricane Chris has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Louisiana after claiming he shot a man in self-defense.By Lynn S.