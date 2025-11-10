Antonio Brown Claims Self-Defense In Miami Shooting Case

Antonio Brown was extradited back to the United States last week after being captured in the UAE over his shooting case.

Antonio Brown will soon be heading to court for his second-degree murder charge. But before that, his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, is making it clear from the jump that he believes his client acted in self-defense. Per NBC News, Eiglarsh released this statement: "I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense. The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior."

He continues, "Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served."

The case will go on trial in Miami-Dade County. With that said, Eiglarsh and Brown will be using Florida's "stand your ground" law in their argument. For those wondering, it allows for deadly force if someone reasonably believes it’s necessary to avoid death or serious injury.

It's expected that prosecutors will challenge that the alleged threat ended before Antonio Brown allegedly fired his weapon.

There is one alleged aggressor that will most likely take the stand. His name is Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, and he claimed that he was actually the one being jumped the night of the shooting. Video footage showed a group of men corralling someone. Whether or not it was Nantambu will be discovered soon.

Antonio Brown Second-Degree Murder
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Antonio Brown in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the former NFL wide receiver is found guilty of his second-degree murder charge, he faces 15 years in prison. Brown claimed that he was merely the target of the May Miami brawl moments after.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED."

But Brown did also flee to the United Arab Emirates to avoid this case. He wasn't found until about four months later with his social media posts helping authorities track him down.

