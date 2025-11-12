Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

Antonio Brown has officially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after spending the last four-and-a-half months in the United Arab Emirates. His lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, confirmed the move in an email provided to ESPN on Tuesday. "The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim's violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself," Eiglarsh wrote.

The former NFL star's arrest warrant stems from an alleged incident after a celebrity boxing match on May 16. Police accuse Brown of firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim told police that one of the bullets grazed his neck. For a second-degree attempted murder charge in Florida, Brown could face a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine

Is Antonio Brown In Jail?

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown scores a touchdown during the NFL football game between the New Orleans. Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Mecedes-Benz Superdome.. Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer granted bail to Antonio Brown, who was promptly released from jail. While on the outside, he'll have to wear a GPS monitor under house arrest. "He had a passport, he no longer has a passport," Eiglarsh told the court, according to NBC News. "He'll be living at his home, right near my office in Broward County, right near my home, and we'll be working zealously on his case."

Antonio Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was one of the best wide receivers in the league. Following brief stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through the 2020 season. There, he helped lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl LV.