Antonio Brown is officially in the hands of United States police after fleeing to the United Arab Emirates for four-and-a-half months. Per TMZ and NBC News, the ex-NFL wide receiver went missing to try and dodge his warrant for his arrest in Miami-Dade County.
He's currently wanted for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. It stems from a shooting incident in the area (more on it in a second). As of yet, we don't know exactly where or when Brown will return to South Florida.
"Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the U.S." This statement comes from Miami police spokesperson Mike Vega. "No date has been set for his transfer to Miami-Dade County."
TMZ says he was extradited from Dubai to the New York Metropolitan Area, with federal agents alongside him. For now, stay tuned in the coming days.
However, what we can provide more details of is of the shooting. If you remember, back in mid-May, the journeyman pass catcher was detained by Miami police after a panic ensued outside of a boxing event orchestrated by Adin Ross.
Antonio Brown Florida Shooting
Initially, AB claimed that he was jumped outside of the venue by a group of men. After getting away, gunshots could be heard in video footage that was posted from that evening. Brown then hopped on Twitter to inform his followers what happened.
"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED."
However, that was obviously not the case. Not too long after, a man by the name of Zül-Qarnain Nantambu came forward. He's currently the alleged victim instead of Brown. Per Nantambu's story, AB allegedly got into a dispute with him over some alleged stolen jewelry. That incident also allegedly took place in Dubai.