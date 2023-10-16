Antonio Brown Arrested For Allegedly Not Paying $31K In Child Support, Then Released On $15K Bail

Antonio Brown is a force of nature so to speak. He seems to destroy everything in his path and nothing can really slow him down. That is until he was checked into jail around midnight on Sunday according to Florida's news station, Local 10 News. This comes after reports from TMZ Sports that the mother of his daughter, Wiltrice Jackson, was asking authorities to arrest him. The reason is that the former NFL wide receiver has not been keeping up with child support payments.

In fact, it is $31,000 worth, according to both aforementioned sources. Antanyiah, who is now 15 years old, is garnering plenty of interest from big-name universities. She is a track star at her high school, and schools like Miami and Oregon are already scouting. Wiltrice, while she was calling for him to receive time behind bars, wants him to be a part of her life for this reason alone.

Antonio Brown's Ex Speaks On The Matter

While Antonio Brown was brought in with handcuffs, he has been released on a $15,000 bail. Besides showing up to court twice, Brown continues to avoid a lengthier sentence and Wiltrice is fed up with it. "I do want him arrested. Because, right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable." Hopefully, she will receive justice for all of this wrongdoing.

