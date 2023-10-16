Cardi B’s Mustache Equates To Her Having “Good Pu**y,” She Brags

Being a celebrity has always required thick skin, but in the time of social media, stars have to be more tough than ever before. In just minutes, public figures watch their careers go into ruin over their comments, opinions, and actions. That's often the worst-case scenario, though going viral for unflattering content can't be fun either. By now, the pros have learned to laugh off their trolls and not take their hateful comments too seriously. After getting caught up ranting at those yelling at her for smoking a cigarette on her birthday earlier this month, Cardi B is back to her usual unbothered self.

In the early hours of Monday (October 16), the mother of two found a moment to reply to someone insulting her latest thirst trap video. In the clip below, Cardi shows off her surgically enhanced hourglass figure, which she confidently modelled under a tight, white dress and thigh-high boots. The 31-year-old looks undeniably radiant, but not everyone was able to see her light. "She looks like she has a mustache," one Twitter hater wrote when retweeting the post.

Cardi B Hits Back at Her Haters with the Perfect Response

When she saw what the troll had to say, without missing a beat, Cardi wrote back, "I do have a mustache... Why you think my pu**y soo good?" Of course, there's nothing wrong with women having facial hair, and the New Yorker clearly isn't ashamed of hers. Based on the way Offset has been reacting to her recent twerking antics, we would bet that she's not lying about their sex life either.

We already know that Cardi B is quick-witted when it comes to her clapbacks. However, DJ Akademiks is also under the impression that she could be a serious force in the boxing ring – particularly against Nicki Minaj. Read what the Off the Record host had to say about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Bardi could take down the Queen of Rap in the comments.

