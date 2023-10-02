Antonio Brown Accused Of Getting Woman Pregnant, She Leaks Alleged DMs

Antonio Brown is someone who has always managed to invite controversy wherever he goes. Overall, this wasn't always the case. However, in 2019, things took a sad turn in his life. After requesting a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he ended up getting kicked out of Oakland before spending about one month in New England. Moreover, he was accused of sexual assault and other misdeeds before finally returning to the league in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a title there, but in the last year, his life has been a complete whirlwind.

From his role with Donda Sports to his short time as an owner in the Arena Football League, a lot has gone down. Despite all of this, he remains active on social media, where he tries to be a provocateur. Now, however, Brown is making some headlines for a whole other reason. In fact, AB isn't even the one making the comments. Instead, it is a woman making some bold claims about the former wide receiver. In the TikTok shared by No Jumper below, you will see what we mean.

Antonio Brown Is Allegedly Having A Child

Based on the video, you can very obviously tell what the implications are here. Firstly, the woman showcases some DMs that are allegedly with Antonio Brown. We say allegedly because these kinds of things can be doctored from time to time. Moreover, she eventually transitions to a photo of an ultrasound, detailing how she is pregnant. She even shows a picture of her baby bump, which further goes with the idea that she is saying AB is the father of her children.

This is a big accusation to make, as it could drastically change AB's life. However, there doesn't seem to be much by way of proof at this point. Additionally, AB has yet to say his peace. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

