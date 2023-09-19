Antonio Brown Forced To Pay Large Sum To Man He Sold Fake Watch To

Antonio Brown is someone who never fails to make headlines. Overall, he may be retired, but he is still a fixture in the NFL world. Recently, he has been accused of mistreating his Arena Football League players. Moreover, there have been numerous instances where warrants have been out for his arrest due to unpaid child support. He was even on It Is What It Is where he was hypercritical of Russell Wilson. At this point, it would be a story for AB to not be in the headlines.

About a year ago, AB was accused of selling a man a fake Richard Mille watch. If you are aware of watches and the most famous brands, then you know that RMs cost a whole lot of money. They will run you tens of thousands of dollars, and if you end up with a fake one, you are going to be more than upset. Well, AB was sued for allegedly selling a fake watch, and recently, a ruling in the case was made official by a judge.

Read More: Antonio Brown Rips Russell Wilson On Cam’ron & Mase’s “It Is What It Is”

Antonio Brown Hit With Legal Precedent

In the video above, it was made crystal clear that Brown must pay back the man he allegedly scammed. He will have to pay back $169K, which is not pocket change. Overall, this is the worst possible ruling for Antonio Brown given the circumstances. He is no longer playing, and some question just how much money he is actually bringing in these days. No matter what, the man who got sold the fake watch is probably feeling some relief right about now.

This remains a developing story, especially with AB always getting into antics. Let us know what you think of Brown and this development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to bring you the latest stories from the biggest athletes in the world.

Read More: Antonio Brown Seemingly Wants To Return To The Steelers