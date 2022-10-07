Antonio Brown is in some trouble right now as he is facing a lawsuit in the state of Florida. According to TMZ, a man named Ryan Kane is accusing Brown of selling him a fake Richard Millie RM 011 watch.

These types of timepieces are incredibly popular and there are plenty of people out there who want to get their hands on them. With that being said, a fake watch can be very costly, especially since Kane bought his alleged fake watch for upwards of $160,000. Brown told him the watch was actually worth $400K, but this was simply not true.

Elsa/Getty Images

As the story goes, Kane brought the watch to an appraiser and when the person looked at it, they called it out for being fake. Upon further review, it had been revealed that Brown allegedly bought a few fake watches from a vendor in Dubai, and these pieces only cost him a few hundred dollars each.

Elsa/Getty Images

Kane is now suing Brown for Fraud, and he is dead set on getting his money back. The man believes he is also entitled to interest, and he is looking to get back as much as he can for the inconvenience.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on this developing story.

