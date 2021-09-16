fake watch
- MusicRick Ross Exposed By Watch Expert For Rocking Fake APAccording to Nico Leonard, there are only a couple of Emerald APs in the world, and Rozay's isn't one of them.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsAntonio Brown Forced To Pay Large Sum To Man He Sold Fake Watch ToAntonio Brown continues to make headlines.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAkon Gets French Montana A Real Watch Following Hilarious StoryAkon made sure to make it up to his friend.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsYK Osiris Called Out For Fake Richard Millie WatchThe Instagram account Fake Watch Buster clarified that it's not here to target or attack people who wear the false products.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJake Paul Accused Of Rocking A Fake Richard MilleInstagram account @fakewatchbuster has accused the 24-year-old of a fake flex.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsLil Xan Accused Of Rocking 2 Fake Richard Mille WatchesFake Watch Busters call out Lil Xan. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Baby's Jeweler Explains How He'll Avoid Another Fake Watch SituationGabriel Jacobs from Rafaello & Co. says he's going to hire a professional watch authenticator after Lil Baby's fake watch debacle. By Aron A.
- GramLil Baby's Jeweler Responds To Rapper's Thinly Veiled ThreatsCelebrity jeweler Rafaello and Co. said they refunded Lil Baby after he was sold a fake Patek. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Responds To Fake Patek Claims, Says Jewelers Are Going To Make Him Do Something He Shouldn'tLil Baby got caught rocking a fake $400K Patek Phillipe and wants to make sure it doesn't happen again. By Taylor McCloud
- GossipLil Baby Exposed For Alleged Fake $400K Patek Philippe WatchLil Baby is being called out for allegedly buying a fake Patek for $400,000.By Alex Zidel