Akon is a legend of the music industry. Overall, he has some of the biggest songs in the history of hip-hop. Throughout the mid-2000s, he gave us some truly memorable songs that are very hard to forget. For the most part, fans still love him, even if he isn’t making a lot of music these days. Mostly, Akon has been preoccupied with helping countries in Africa, which has proven to be a very noble goal. Furthermore, he has tried to become a pioneer in the crypto world.

At this point, you truly cannot hate Akon. However, some people have been bringing up a story involving French Montana. French has been eager to share the story on occasion, and it has led to a lot of laughs. Essentially, Akon once gifted French a fake Hublot watch. Just recently, the famous artist got to defend this gift while on Drink Champs. As he explains, he got a watch for French Montana and a watch for himself. He simply did not know any better, and his naivety got the best of him, which was unfortunate.

Akon x French Montana

Luckily, Akon was given the opportunity to make things up to French Montana. In a post on French’s Instagram account, he showed off his new gift. As it turns out, the “Locked Up” rapper was able to give French a real watch. “Stop asking Akon about the watch,” he wrote. “He just pulled up on me and gave me another watch lol let’s see if he did right this time.” Needless to say, the two are all good now. Additionally, this seems to be a great case of redeeming oneself after an embarrassing error.

Now, the Akon fake watch narratives can finally be put to bed. We’re sure the artist is happy about that. Not to mention, French Montana gets a free watch out of it. Sounds like a great deal to us. Let us know what you think about the situation, below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

