Akon is an artist who dazzled music listeners with a plethora of amazing hits. If you lived through the 2000s, then you probably remember a lot of these songs. Overall, they remain iconic in the hip-hop landscape. Simply put, Akon has classics, and there is nothing you can say that will change that. However, over the last decade, the artist has taken on various other endeavors. From bringing electricity to towns in Africa to even trying to create his own city, the man is a legend.

Although, there is one story that has plagued him throughout his career. The story involves none other than French Montana, and a fake watch. As French Montana explains it, Akon once gifted him a fake Hublot watch. Subsequently, the “Locked Up” crooner has been subjected to clowning over this gift. However, during a recent appearance on Drink Champs he was given the platform to set the record straight. As you will see, it was all just a very honest mistake.

Read More: Artists Like Akon: Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo & More

Akon Gives The Scoop

N.O.R.E. posed the question to Akon, who was actually pretty eager to get off his answer. Essentially, he bought fake watches for himself, and French Montana. The rapper was on Canal street when he saw a guy selling Hublots. The man promised to sell him watches for $5K a piece despite the price being closer to $20K. From there, he naively bought into the deal and copped the two watches. Akon maintains that he barely knew anything about watches at the time. Instead, he simply liked them and wanted to cop. Unfortunately, he got got.

As N.O.R.E. kindly explained to Akon, you should absolutely never buy anything from Canal street. Unfortunately, the man did not know that at the time. Had he been aware, this whole saga could have been avoided. Let us know what you think about all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the hip-hop world.

Read More: Akon Crowd Surfs In A Giant Plastic Bubble