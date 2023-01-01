In a funny new clip shared by Akon’s niece, Agalia Ain Diaw, the artist flexes on her with the great seats he had for a recent soccer game. The clip was shared by Diaw on TikTok earlier this week. In the TikTok, she claims that she had sent her father a video of her and some coworkers attending the game. She says that the clip is what she received in response.

In the clip, Akon is seen holding the phone, while he and her father both laugh at her. He zooms in on some far away seats, eating chicken wings and bragging about how much better his seats are than hers. “We right her on the floor,” Akon says, “right behind the nets.” “That’s what experience gets ya,” he tells his niece.

Akon Brags About Floor Seats

During a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Akon also shared a hilarious story about how he accidentally bought French Montana a fake watch. The artist revealed that he and his friend both “got got” that day, explaining that he believed the watches were genuine Hublots. Earlier this month, however, he was luckily able to make it up to the rapper with a real one. French Montana shared a photo of the gift on his Instagram, telling followers to “Stop asking Akon about the watch.” “He just pulled up on me and gave me another watch lol let’s see if he did right this time,” he told them.

Also during the podcast appearance, Akon discussed how he’s planning on creating an “Akon City” in Senegal. “Just think of what Dubai is today and what it used to be 15 years ago,” the artist explained. “That’s what we would want it to become, but it’s going to start small with 2,000 acres… The first stage is 3 1/2 years. We literally just started building last week.”

