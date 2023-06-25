A new clip of Akon rolling over a crowd of his fans has hit the internet. In the clip, Akon is seen descending from the stage on top of security guards before his bubble is passed on to the audience. Some social media users clowned the artist for the clumsy-looking display, however, others noted that the bubble could actually be a smart idea. The Shade Room shared the clip today, and viewers raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Crowd-surfing in a clear balloon at a hot summer festival, while wearing a sweater and ski pants is WILD,” one viewer writes. Another user claims that the singer appears to be in “a hamster ball.” “He don’t got a single song where he need to be doing this,” someone else in the comments jokes. Other took the opportunity to bring up controversial comments Akon has made in the past.

Akon Rolls Over His Fans

At the end of last year, the singer received a great deal of backlash for comparing Black Americans and African performers. He claimed at the time that Americans are typically “wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as hell, half asleep ‘cause they high as hell on stage. But [in] Africa, we wake up in the morning, like look at these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda. Like these kids are performers. So for us, it comes natural.”

Van Lathan even chimed in on the controversial comments. “First off, Akon has been on his clown sh*t for years now but that’s another topic,” he began. “When you single out Black Americans for criticism, the ones who have culturally empowered the entire diaspora,” he continued, “you’re sh*tting an entire experience I feel connected to by birthright.” Lathan then called out Akon for “cosplaying like brothers from Atlanta or Miami” throughout his career, making a ton of money off of the same people he criticized.

