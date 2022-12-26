Akon says that he fully supports Nick Cannon having almost a dozen children with different women. The “Locked Up” singer discussed the situation during a recent appearance on The Zeze Millz Show.

“I agree with him one-thousand percent,” Akon said. “That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? He’s rich … He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children … And the baby mothers with it. And they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably!”

From there, Millz and Akon discussed the role of a father in their child’s life.

“So every single time, you’re at every single recital?” Millz asked the musician.

“No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a f**k about a recital?” Akon responded. “No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults … Now guess what? While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

Speaking about spending time with his kids on Christmas, Nick Cannon recently admitted that he’ll be traveling “all over” to see his children for the holidays.

Nick Cannon isn’t the only celebrity that Akon has defended as of late. He also supported Kanye West, earlier this month.

Check out Akon’s appearance on The Zeze Millz Show below.

