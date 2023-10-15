Antonio Brown’s Baby Mama Calls For His Arrest Over Unpaid Child Support

Antonio Brown's baby mama is calling for the ex-NFL pro's arrest. Wiltrice Jackson, who had a daughter with Brown in 2008, claims that Brown owes her over $31,000 in child support. "I do want him arrested," Jackson told TMZ. There is already an active warrant out for Brown over unpaid child support. A court told officers to arrest Brown back in August over $15,000 of unpaid child support. "Right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable," Jackson said of Brown.

Furthermore, Jackson doesn't just want money. She also told TMZ that she wants Brown to be an "involved father" for their 15-year-old daughter Antanyiah. According to Jackson, this is especially important to her as Antanyiah is following in her father's athletic footsteps. Antanyiah is a star track and field recruit and despite still being only 15, already has interest from 80 colleges including Miami and Oregon. "By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he'd be in her corner to support her," Jackson said.

Woman Claims Brown Is Her Baby Daddy

However, the renewed calls to arrest Brown are not the only fatherhood-related scandal the ex-Steeler is facing. Earlier this month, a woman on TikTok alleged that she is currently pregnant with Brown's child. While largely unverified, the woman also showed purported DMs between her and Brown. The woman can be seen calling AB "daddy" while Brown can be seen at least expressing interest in hooking up with her. The woman is reportedly from Miami, at least based on a general interpretation of her messages. Brown primarily resides in the state.

Brown has not directly responded to the allegations. However, some of his posts at the time could be taken as subtweets. Brown has posted several memes to X in recent days. One reads "I may not be a gynecologist but I know a cunt when I see one." However, as mentioned, there is very little in the way of explicit proof that Brown is the cause of the woman's pregnancy. Despite this, it does remain a developing story.

